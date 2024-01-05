A six grader was killed and 5 other students wounded in a shooting on Thursday morning (US local time) at Iowa’s Perry High School. According to ABC News, there appeared to be at least two people injured on the scene as well.

The scene is now “secured,” according to Dallas County, Iowa, officials. The FBI’s resident agent at its Des Moines office responded to the scene to assist the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI said.

Reports have now emerged that the accused is a 17-year-old student at the school and has died of “self-inflicted” gunshot sounds. The accused has been identified as Dylan Butler, who, according to his social media account, was a transgender. According to reports, two of Butler’s friends and their mother said that he was bullied.

According to his Instagram bio, the trans genderfluid terrorist who shot up a school in Iowa today, killing 1 and injuring 5 others, used the pronouns he/they. More trans violence. #Transtifa pic.twitter.com/58V5d062fQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 4, 2024

According to reports, he had published some posts on his TikTok account before going on a shooting spree.

Iowa school shooter👇🏼



Wanna guess it's pronouns? pic.twitter.com/g2PpoEMmnq — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) January 5, 2024

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also on the scene, according to ABC News. Perry is located in the suburbs northwest of Des Moines. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies)