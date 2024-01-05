Friday, January 5, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUS: 1 student killed in shooting at Iowa high school, shooter dead
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

US: 1 student killed in shooting at Iowa high school, shooter dead

The scene is now "secured," according to Dallas County, Iowa, officials.

ANI
The shooter Dylan Butler also died of gunshot wounds (source: Libs of TikTok/X)
2

A six grader was killed and 5 other students wounded in a shooting on Thursday morning (US local time) at Iowa’s Perry High School. According to ABC News, there appeared to be at least two people injured on the scene as well.

The scene is now “secured,” according to Dallas County, Iowa, officials. The FBI’s resident agent at its Des Moines office responded to the scene to assist the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI said.

Reports have now emerged that the accused is a 17-year-old student at the school and has died of “self-inflicted” gunshot sounds. The accused has been identified as Dylan Butler, who, according to his social media account, was a transgender. According to reports, two of Butler’s friends and their mother said that he was bullied.

According to reports, he had published some posts on his TikTok account before going on a shooting spree.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also on the scene, according to ABC News. Perry is located in the suburbs northwest of Des Moines. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexual harassment case: Delhi Police begins arguments afresh after the transfer of judge

ANI -

‘Mamata Banerjee is busy serving Modi’: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacks the TMC chief after TMC offers just two seats to Congress in...

OpIndia Staff -

Viral photographs of PM Modi in Lakshadweep cause huge jump in people searching for more information on the islands and snorkelling

OpIndia Staff -

‘No intention to humiliate’, ‘did not know woman’s caste’: Punjab and Haryana HC quashes SC/ST FIR against Times Now journalist Bhawana Gupta

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: After Kar Sewak’s arrest, Congress govt reopens yet another case against a Hindu activist in connection with demolition of tomb in Dattapeetha

OpIndia Staff -

Who is Devendra Tiwari, who conspired to send threats to Yogi, Ram Mandir and himself: Fought polls on SP ticket, supported Congress, supported Tikait...

OpIndia Staff -

Kar sevak Shrikant Poojary arrested: Discrepancies between Hubbali-Dharwad police and Karnataka Home dept versions raise suspicion over intent of arrest

OpIndia Staff -

Dawa Daru dono me ghotala: BJP launches fresh attack on Delhi’s Kejriwal government after the exposure of fake lab test scam at Mohalla Clinics

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Special Cell of Delhi Police arrests most wanted terrorist Javaid Mattoo of terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen

OpIndia Staff -

Potential Israel-India alliance despite Nehruvian legacy: From Independence movement and Savarkar to shared threat of Islam and cultural exchange

yeshaya -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com