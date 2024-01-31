‘We will come with swords in our hands to slaughter you collectively’: What ISIS magazine says on Hindus, Ayodhya, NIT Srinagar issues and more

On 30th January, the 32nd issue of Voice of Khurasan was circulated on several social media and dark web platforms. Voice of Khurasan is an Islamic State-backed online magazine. In a recent issue, ISIS has threatened Hindus. They threatened “Sar Tan Se Juda” over multiple issues, including the illegal structure of Babri, the Gujarat Riots 2002 and more.

ISIS picked up NIT case accusing Hindu student of blasphemy

In an article titled “Would you desire me to slay him?” there was a mention of the National Institute of Technology (Srinagar) matter where a Hindu boy was accused of using derogatory language against Prophet Mohammed.

In November 2023, a Hindu student at Srinagar National Institute of Technology (NIT) was booked for alleged blasphemy after he shared a video of the son of the Hamas leader criticising Prophet Muhammad. The Hindu NIT student had shared an already viral video of Mosab Hassan Yousef making critical comments about Islam and the Prophet Muhammad to his Instagram story.

An FIR was registered against the Hindu student on Tuesday after massive protest and sloganeering erupted at the NIT campus over the said video. While the footage neither featured the Hindu boy nor he created it, instead shared the video edited by some YouTuber, the Muslim students at NIT Srinagar demanded his arrest, accusing him of ‘blasphemy’.

The Muslims of NIT Srinagar and several other Islamists not only demanded his arrest but also raised ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans against the Hindu boy.

Notably, the said was in a relationship with a Muslim student in the same institute. The Islamists hounded the couple, and the Hindu student had to flee Kashmir. Furthermore, many Hindu students were shifted out of Srinagar following the controversy. Notably, the Hindu student did not indulge in any sinful act. He just shared an already viral video of the son of a Hamas leader.

Provoking Muslims using disinformation

ISIS pointed out that the incident took place in a region where Muslims are in the majority, and it was a “clear provocation to war”. The terror organisation continued to state that it was an indication that it was the same Kashmir where non-Muslims, specifically Hindus, once feared for their lives and kept their opinions hidden; there is now a growing boldness. ISIS claimed that it was a sign that if they [Hindus] could overpower Muslims for even a day, they would not let the Muslims “live in peace”.

ISIS further claimed that Muslims are facing attacks in different forms in the cities that Hindus dominate [used organisations like RSS], including economically, physically and psychologically. To support the argument, the terror outfit mentioned the unfortunate incident that happened in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman was accidentally shot in the head by an Assistant Inspector.

Reports suggest that the 55-year-old woman, identified as Ishrat Nigar went to the police station to get her passport verified. While she was getting the work done, SI Manoj Sharma of a nearby police station came to collect his weapon. When a constable was handing over the gun, it was accidentally fired. The woman later died at the hospital during treatment. Notably, the incident’s videos clearly show that it was an unfortunate accident, and the law is taking its course. However, ISIS used the incident to claim it was a case of government employees vs Muslims.

‘We are saying to the government of India…Yes! Indeed, we shall come with swords in our hands to slaughter you collectively—[Yes!] We shall come to avenge Babri masjid, [we shall come to avenge] the persecuted [Muslims] of Gujarat, Kashmir, Muzaffarnagar,” the magazine threatened alongside a picture of an ISIS terrorist wielding a knife and a kneeled captive wearing the archetype orange suit and sitting in front of him.

Issuing threats to the Indian government and Hindus

The ISIS-backed magazine did not stop there. They continued to issue a threat of “Sar Tan Se Juda”, or slaughter, at the end of the article. ISIS urged the readers to remember the words of terrorist Fahad Tanveer Shaikh alias Abu Umar Al-Hindi, who had threatened to kill Hindus. In 2016, a video of two ISIS terrorists who hailed from Kalyan surfaced on the internet.

Fahad Tanveer Shaikh and Aman Naeem Tandel were featured in the video. It was reported that both of them were promoted to the top leaders of the terror outfit. While ISIS magazine claimed Fahad issued the threat against India and Hindus, reports suggested that the words used by the magazine were of Aman. He had said, “We will return (to India), but with a sword in hand, the Babri Masjid, and the killings of Muslims in Kashmir, in Gujarat, and Muzaffarnagar.”

Fahad and Aman were among four Muslim boys who fled home to join ISIS in 2014. Fahad was killed in 2017. Aman was killed in 2016.

The threat in the article further read, “At last, it is obligatory upon the people of knowledge to safeguard the honour of the Prophet g and make it evident to the masses in time of fitna, and they are those who possess the knowledge to take a firm stand against that which demands attention!!”

Voice of Khurasan, an ISIS-backed magazine, started publishing in 2021. It has published 32 issues; the most recent in January 2024. In the previous issues, the magazine has issued multiple threats against Hindus and the Government of India. Furthermore, it indulges in provoking Muslims to join and donate to terror outfits.