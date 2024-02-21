On Wednesday (21st February), the ‘12th Fail‘ actor Vikrant Massey shared a post from his X handle to issue a clarification about his tweet from 2018 mocking Hindu Goddess Maa Sita. The actor also apologised to those whose feelings were hurt by his act. He also made it clear that he could have avoided using a newspaper cartoon mocking the Hindu deity while sharing his thoughts. The controversial tweet by the actor was about rape cases that took place in Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) and Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) during those times. Under the garb of expressing over these incidents, the actor was mocking Hindus and Hindu deities.

Vikrant Massey wrote in his clarification post, “In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper. And I’d with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt.”

The actor added, “As you all by now know, I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards.”

The old tweet of the actor that came under scrutiny was extensively shared and criticised by X users. Sharing a screenshot of this tweet, X user and businessman Mr Sinha posted, “Disgusting! It’s pure blasphemy but since it’s against Hinduism, nobody cares.”

In his original post, Vikrant Massey posted on 13th April 2018, “Half-baked potatoes and half-baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut.” Along with this tweet, he added hashtags for the Kathua case and Unnao case. In the same tweet, he also shared a cartoon from a newspaper in which Lord Ram and Maa Sita were shown conversing as Maa Sita held a newspaper having various headlines regarding these cases. The headlines read as follows: 1. Child raped in temple, 2. Minor raped by BJP MLA, and 3. Yogi protects rape accused. Maa Sita – in this cartoon – says to Lord Ram, “I am so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your Bhakts!”

Vikrant Massey shared this cartoon with his remarks in his tweet in 2018. The tweet faced criticism only after the actor gained some commercial success worth noting through Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film ’12th Fail’. The actor has now issued a clarification in this regard and apologised.

Notably, Vikrant Massey reflected upon the multi-religious background of his family in a recent interview. According to this, his brother converted to Islam at the age of 17. His father is a practising Christian while his mother believes in Sikhism. In this interview, Vikrant Massey underlined that he admires Hindu traditions and enjoys Hindu festivals. At the same time, he also clarified that it is rooted more in his childhood nostalgia and upbringing instead of any strict religious adherence.

Vikrant Massey was trolled by actress Kangana Ranaut on 6th June 2021 when the actor commented on the wedding photograph of actress Yami Gautam. On Yami Gautam’s wedding photograph she shared on her Instagram handle, Vikrant Massey commented, “Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!” In a reply, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (From where did this cockroach come? Someone get my slipper.)”