In another major setback for Congress, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior party leader Ashok Chavan resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party on 12th February (Monday). He submitted a one-line resignation letter to Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole. He met Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar in Mumbai on Monday and has given his resignation as MLA to the speaker.

In the resignation letter, Chavan wrote, “I hereby submit my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with effect from noon on 12/02/2024”.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Today i.e. on Monday, February 12, 2024, I have tendered my resignation as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from 85-Bhokar Assembly Constituency to the Assembly Speaker Rahulji Narvekar.”

आज सोमवार, दि. १२ फेब्रुवारी २०२४ रोजी मी ८५-भोकर विधानसभा मतदारसंघाच्या सदस्यत्वाचा राजीनामा विधानसभा अध्यक्ष राहुलजी नार्वेकर यांच्याकडे दिला आहे.

This is the third major exit from the Congress party in Maharashtra in recent times. Apart from Chavan, senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora had ended their decade-long association with the grand old party. While Baba Siddique joined the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, Deora joined the Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde. Back then, Milind Deora had lambasted Congress in a letter explaining the reason behind his decision to quit Congress. He blamed Congress for branding Business houses as anti-national, fostering caste divisions, and creating a North-South divide among other things.

However, as per media reports, Ashok Chavan could likely join BJP in the coming days. Amid the buzz of his next move, BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked media persons to wait and watch adding that several senior level leaders from Congress are in touch with BJP.

He said, “I heard about Ashok Chavan from the media. But the only thing I can say now is that several good leaders from Congress are in touch with the BJP. Those leaders who are connected with the masses are feeling suffocated in Congress. I am confident that some big faces will join Congress. Aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya, (wait and watch what will happen in the days to come).”

Ashok Chavan served as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister from December 2008 to November 2010. He was considered one of Congress’s most influential leaders in the state. He is the son of the former Chief Minister, Shankarrao Chavan, and has held various posts within the party, including the role of General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.