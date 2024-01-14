Taking to his official X account, Milind Deora on 14th January shared the reasons why he ended his 55-year-long association and resigned from the Congress party to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena earlier in the day.

In his letter, the Former Congress leader stressed that the current Congress party doesn’t resonate with what the party stood for in the past when he and his father joined the grand old party in 1968 and 2004, respectively.

As my valued voters, supporters & well-wishers, it is my duty to explain why I have chosen to depart from @INCIndia & align myself with @Shivsenaofc under the leadership of @mieknathshinde Ji. pic.twitter.com/Dj575Z1t8P — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 14, 2024

In a scathing criticism of the current leadership of the Congress party, in his letter, Deora pointed out that the party is creating a division on caste and an artificial North-South divide.

The letter states, “The party that once initiated India’s economic liberalization now targets business houses as ‘anti-national.’ It has strayed from celebrating India’s diverse culture and religions, fostering division based on caste, and creating a North-South divide.”

Earlier in the day, Milind Deora asserted that opposing Modi is the only agenda Congress has. He said that if Modi says that Congress is a very good party, the Congress would oppose it.

Former UPA Minister Deora added that Congress has deviated from its ideological and organisational roots and now it lacks appreciation for honesty and constructive criticism. He added that the Congress party has not only failed to attain power but also it has failed to effectively serve as a constructive opposition at the center.

In the letter, he recalled the party’s losses in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections adding that he took responsibility for the failure in 2019 and resigned as party’s Mumbai President despite assuming the role just a month before the announcement of the dates.

In his letter, he states, “I readily resigned as President of the Mumbai Congress, taking accountability for the party’s 2019 election defeat, even though I was appointed barely one month before the polling date. I felt that if I could accept accountability, I had every right to seek it.”

During the establishment of the MVA in Maharashtra in 2019, I opposed the alliance with UBT, foreseeing its detrimental impact on the Congress. Despite personal gains taking precedence over ideology for both UBT and Congress, I consistently advocated for caution over four years.

Despite being sidelined, my commitment remained steadfast in upholding the enduring relationship my family shares with the Gandhi family and the party. For a decade, I tirelessly worked for the party in various roles without seeking personal position or power.

He stated that after 20 years in politics, he will strive to work for the benefit of Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India adding that Mumbai is his karmabhoomi, and India is his matrubhoomi.

(In his post-resignation letter, Milind Deora comes down heavily on current leadership of Congress)

The letter adds, “The welfare of Mumbai’s citizens transcends political affiliations for me, leading to a significant political decision. I aim to utilize my productive years, administrative expertise, and political experience to serve all individuals, regardless of religion, caste, or economic status, as I have throughout my political career.”

Citing the humble backgrounds of PM Modi and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Milind Deora emphasised that such transformation enriches India’s political landscape and affirms our egalitarian values.

The letter further states, “Today, we witness a humble chaiwala rising to become the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy and an autorickshaw driver serving as the Chief Minister of India’s second-largest state. This transformation enriches India’s political landscape, affirming our egalitarian values. Eknath Shinde Ji stands out as one of the most diligent and accessible Chief Ministers in the country. His understanding of Maharashtra’s underprivileged sections and tireless efforts to improve governance and infrastructure are commendable.”

Lauding CM Shinde’s leadership, he cited the progress and transformation in the state and Mumbai including swift execution and effective governance of crucial infrastructure projects like MTHL, Coastal Road, Mumbai Metro, and NMIA, fostering sustained growth and development.

“His (Maharashtra CM) vision for a prosperous future for Mumbai and Maharashtra resonates with me, and I aim to support his endeavors. Similarly, the visionary outlook of Narendra Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji for India inspires me to contribute to their national vision,” the letter added.

He further stated, “Inspired by the legacy of Babasaheb Thackeray and through Eknath Shinde Ji’s Shiv Sena, I commit to representing Mumbaikars and all Indians, advocating for inclusive and development-oriented politics.”

While some Congress leaders admitted that his departure was a setback for the party, many leaders mocked him claiming that they will raise lakhs of Milind Deoras.