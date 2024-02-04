Following the recent scathing remarks by the Delhi High Court on the dismal state of government hospitals in Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on 3rd February wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In his letter, the Delhi LG expressed “deep disappointment” at the “pathetic” state of Delhi hospitals. He cited the High Court’s remarks and media reports of unfortunate deaths of patients on account of the lack of availability of critical healthcare infrastructure in the Delhi state-run hospitals.

However, instead of assuming responsibility for the matter, the Delhi CM has chosen to blame bureaucrats instead. A day later on 4th February Sunday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal replied to the LG’s letter blaming two senior secretaries for the poor health care in Delhi. He also sought the replacement of both the senior secretaries in his response letter.

Notably, the latest exchange of letters comes after the Delhi High Court last week made strong remarks on the state-run Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. It had slammed the Delhi government during a hearing of the 2017 public interest litigation on the non-availability of ICU beds and ventilator facilities in government hospitals.

LG draws concerns about deep-rooted rot in Delhi’s healthcare

The Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, in his letter, noted that Delhi being the country’s capital deserves a world-class healthcare system that prioritises the well-being of its citizens. Slamming the AAP government, he added that the current system is plagued by systemic dysfunction and neglect.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal expressing his "deep disappointment and concern with regards to the pathetic state of hospitals under the Health Department of GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi)." pic.twitter.com/PgZU01sHwx — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

Taking a jibe at the AAP leader’s tall promises and failing to deliver on the same, the LG wrote, “I am writing to express my deep disappointment and concern with regard to the pathetic state of hospitals under the Health Department of GNCTD. Even as tall claims to the contrary have been made consistently by you and your ministers, recent media reports highlighting the scathing observations made by the Hon’ble Delhi High Court on the dismal state of affairs in Delhi’s government hospitals, have brought to the fore, a rot that seems to have become deep-rooted.”

He added, “The Court’s remarks, highlighting and fixing of inadequate infrastructure. manpower shortages, inefficient patient management, and potential financial mismanagement paint a deeply troubling picture. These issues are not merely administrative oversights; they are direct violations of the Fundamental duties of the government, as indeed the Fundamental Right to health, and cast a long shadow of disrepute on the Nation’s Capital.”

Further in the letter, the LG stressed, “Such matters are heinous in nature and expose the actual state of public health as well as Dethi’s public health services. I advise you and the Hon’ble Heath Minister of GNCTD intake up this issue and put in serious measures to rectify the prevailing situation.”

He concluded the letter by asking the Delhi CM to submit a factual report on the state of health infrastructure in major Delhi government hospitals to him at the earliest.

CM Arvind Kejriwal blames officials in his reply letter to Delhi LG

In his reply to Delhi LG’s letter, Arvind Kejriwal blamed Health Secretary Deepak Kumar and Finance Secretary Ashish Verma for the poor state of health infrastructure in the state, asking him to replace the two secretaries at the earliest. He claimed that the two govt officials openly defy the orders of their ministers. Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that the finance secretary had stopped payment for various healthcare services and schemes.

In his reply letter, Kejriwal claimed, “The insubordination and refusal of the Finance Secretary, and Health Secretary to obey the orders of their Ministers has brought Delhi’s Health system to this state.”

CM Arvind Kejriwal replies to LG VK Saxena's letter



"I have repeatedly requested you to replace these two bureaucrats with better officers as these are very critical departments. I am sure that there must be some compulsion at your end because of which you are unable to do that… pic.twitter.com/JPw81VhZ24 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

The letter reads, “I have repeatedly requested you to replace these two bureaucrats with better officers as these are very critical departments. I am sure that there must be some compulsion at your end because of which you are unable to do that despite promising me many times that you would replace them.”