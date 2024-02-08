At least five private schools in Chennai received bomb threats via email on Thursday (8th February) prompting immediate evacuation and searches by police.

The police accompanied by bomb disposal squads conducted searches in the said schools located in Anna Nagar, JJ Nagar, Parrys Corner, Gopalapura, and Mylapore.

“Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits. GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identifying the culprit who sent these e-mails,” the Chennai police informed on X, formerly Twitter.

Parents of the students going to these schools, including Chennai Public School in DAV Gopalapuram and St Mary’s School, Parrys received notifications on their phone alerting them about the situation.

As per reports, the school authorities took prompt action and alerted the authorities. Students were dismissed early and taken home by their families.

Meanwhile, transport services were suspended to ensure safety of staff and students. Soem students were reportedly accommodated within the school premises while awaiting clearance from law enforcement agencies.

Anti-sabotage checks were conducted by the authorities. Police has said that efforts to identify the perpetrators behind the threat are underway.