On Tuesday (27th February), Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on the I.N.D.I. Alliance partners Congress and CPM during his visit to the Southern state, Kerala. PM Modi said that both parties take a hypocritical stand as they are enemies of each other in Kerala but become BFFs (best friends forever) outside the state politics. He accused them of working only for the welfare of their own families adding that they consider their family welfare above the welfare of Indians.

While addressing a rally in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi said, “BJP has never come to power in Kerala but I have laid my track record in front of you. Congress and its other communist alliances have only one priority. They only let their family to rule the country. For them, the welfare of their family is superior to the welfare of Indians…In Kerala, they are each other’s enemies but outside Kerala, they are BFFs, which means Best Friends Forever…”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "BJP has never come to power in Kerala but I have laid my track record in front of you. Congress and its other communist alliances have only one priority. They only let their family to rule the country. For them, the welfare of their… pic.twitter.com/gB6rapgk1A — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

Elaborating on the same, PM Modi stated that both these parties accuse each other of political murders, putting other party leaders’ lives in danger. He added that Congress accused the Communist party CM of corruption and called him ‘fascist’, in retaliation Communist party did a lathi-charge on Congress leaders and accused the previous Congress dispensation of Corruption.

PM Modi further pointed out that Communists are now advising Congress’s Yuvraj, a reference to Rahul Gandhi, to not contest from Kerala. Notably, Rahul Gandhi, fearing a defeat in Amethi from BJP’s Smriti Irani had contested two Lok Sabha seats in 2019 – Amethi in UP and Wayanad in Kerala. He lost his election from Amethi and is currently an MP from Wayanad.

Further in his rally, PM Modi slammed CPM and Congress stating that outside the state, they sit in I.N.D.I. alliance meetings and have snacks together. Pointing out their hypocrisy, PM Modi highlighted that both of them adopt one line in Thiruvananthapuram, and have a different narrative in Delhi. The people of Kerala will respond to this in the upcoming elections, the PM asserted.

PM Modi also slammed the two alliances in Kerala – LDF and UDF. He said that they had been forming governments in the state alternatively but LDF retained its power in the last assembly elections. He accused them of ruining the education system in the state. Pm Modi vowed that it is a ‘Modi guarantee’ that BJP will work on the development of educational institutions in Kerala during the third term of the Modi government.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi blasted left-front alliances saying, “Everyone knows what LDF and UDF have done to the education system in Kerala. Everyone knows about the struggle faced by the students of the poor and the middle class of Kerala while pursuing higher education. Our third term will work on the development of educational institutions in Kerala. This will pave the way for opportunities for students hailing from poor and middle-class families.”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Everyone knows what LDF and UDF have done to the education system in Kerala. Everyone knows about the struggle faced by the students of the poor and the middle-class of Kerala while pursuing higher education. Our third term will work on… pic.twitter.com/BbEleF7RGb — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

PM Modi emphasised, “Everyone is talking about the third term of the Modi government. In our third term, India is set to become the world’s third-largest economy. This is ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’. In our third term, our fight against corruption is going to be more defined…”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Everyone is talking about the third term of the Modi government. In our third term, India is set to become the world's third-largest economy. This is 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. In our third term, our fight against corruption is going to be… pic.twitter.com/gSMvu39m0b — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

The opposition has accepted defeat: PM Modi

Addressing the rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said that the opposition parties have accepted defeat reiterating that the voters will make sure that BJP wins over 370 seats. PM Modi lambasted the opposition arguing that they don’t have any agenda and have united only to abuse Modi.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, PM Modi asserted, “The opposition has accepted its defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It does not have a road map for the development of the country, hence it has made only one agenda, to abuse Modi. I know that Kerala will never stand with those having such negative thoughts, Kerala will bless the BJP and NDA for nation-building. People are walking shoulder to shoulder with BJP on the streets, which in itself is a big message…”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "The opposition has accepted its defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It does not have a road map for the development of the country, hence it has made only one agenda, to abuse Modi. I know that Kerala will never stand with those… pic.twitter.com/684iddK9iW — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

During his address in Kerala, the PM reiterated that his government is returning for the third time.

He said, “There is a different level of enthusiasm among the people of Kerala. The hope that was aroused for the BJP in Kerala in 2019 seems to be changing into confidence in 2024. In 2019, the people of Kerala voted for BJP-NDA in double digits, in 2024 the people of Kerala will give double-digit seats to us. In 2019, the country was giving slogans of ‘Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar’, in 2024, everyone is saying ‘Abki baar, 400 paar’…”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "There is a different level of enthusiasm among the people of Kerala. The hope that was aroused for BJP in Kerala in 2019 seems to be changing into confidence in 2024. In 2019, the people of Kerala voted for BJP-NDA in double digits, in… pic.twitter.com/3yGZXGD47q — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "BJP has never seen any Indian state from the perspective of a vote-bank. Even when the BJP was not strong in Kerala, even then we worked day in and day out to empower Kerala. Over the past 10 years, the benefits of development have been… pic.twitter.com/SCyjOzgilw — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

He also stressed that the Bhartiya Janata Party doesn’t work with the mindset of vote-bank politics noting that BJP worked to empower Kerala when it was not that strong in the state.

PM Modi said, “BJP has never seen any Indian state from the perspective of a vote-bank. Even when the BJP was not strong in Kerala, even then we worked day in and day out to empower Kerala. Over the past 10 years, the benefits of development have been reaped by Kerala as much as by the BJP-ruled states…”