The Delhi High Court on Friday reprimanded the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) for filing a petition against LG based on a press release that was never issued by the LG’s Office.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the whole petition is based on a press which was not issued by the LG’s Office.

“You (DCPCR and one of the former members) have acted irresponsibly,” Justice Prasad said.

Justice Prasad also said that when you are alleging against a constitutional functionary you have to be more serious.

“Where did you get this press release from which is not in public domain,” Justice Prasad asked the counsel for DCPCR.

The court noted that an affidavit was filed on January 23, 2024, filed by response which stated that no such press release was issued.

The bench also noted that petitioner Ranjana Prasad is no longer working in the office of DCPCR.

The bench asked whether she wished to maintain the petition. The High Court directed to File an affidavit by an officer in the office of the Commission after ten days.

The matter has been listed on February 29, for further hearing.

The LG Delhi had filed an affidavit before the Delhi High Court stating that No Order was passed by him to stop funding of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

The said affidavit has been filed under the order of Justice Subramonium Prasad of January 19, 2024.

An Affidavit was filed by the LG Delhi in the Delhi High Court stating that no order was issued to stop funding of DCPCR.

It is also stated that no press release of November 9, 2023, was issued or signed by the LG or his secretariat as asserted by the petitioner.

The Delhi High Court on January 19, 2024, was informed that no order was passed by the LG Delhi to stop funding of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

The High Court is hearing a petition which claimed that the funding of DCPCR was stopped by the LG. This matter was transferred to the Delhi High Court by the Supreme Court.

The counsel for LG had stated that No order was passed by the LG Delhi to stop funding of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

He also stated that there is no such press release issued by the LG which is asserted by by the counsel for DCPCR.

The counsel for the LG had further stated that as of date the petitioner’s commission is in excess of funds of more than 5 crores.

“It is something serious if it’s true because the petition gives it a political colour,” the Court had remarked.

The High Court had directed the counsel to put the facts stated in the court in an affidavit.

Earlier the petitioner commission had approached the Supreme Court on December 15, 2023, alleging that its money had been frozen by the LG.

The Supreme Court had questioned the filing of the petition before it. It was ordered to be transferred to the Delhi High Court.

