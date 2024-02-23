Friday, February 23, 2024
Delhi LG VK Saxena writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal asking to table 5 CAG reports in assembly, says reports pending since August 2023

The Lieutenant Governor said that since the budget session of Delhi assembly is already going, the pending CAG reports should be tabled during the current session]

ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged him to table the five Comptroller and Auditor-General of India (CAG) reports pertaining to the state finances of the Delhi government in the Assembly.

“My Secretariat is in receipt of copies of communication from the Controller of Accounts, PAO, GNCTD addressed to the Secretary to the Hon’ble Finance Minister, GNCTD, pursuant to a letter by Principal Accountant General Audit, Delhi, requesting for 05 C&AG Reports and 01 GNCTD Accounts report to be cleared by the Finance Minister and sent to me for causing them to be laid before the Legislative Assembly,” read the letter sent to the Chief Minister.

LG Saxena underscored the legal obligations outlined in Section 48 of the GNCTD Act, 1991, which stipulates that CAG reports pertaining to the capital’s accounts must be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor for presentation before the Legislative Assembly.

Furthermore, he drew attention to Article 151 of the Constitution of India, which mandates the Lieutenant Governor to facilitate the presentation of CAG reports before the Legislature.

“In this context, your attention is drawn to the fact that 05 reports of C&AG pertaining to State Finances as under, have been pending for consideration of the Hon’ble Minister of Finance, since August 2023,” the letter read.

“You will appreciate that the reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India are constitutionally-mandated independent and impartial assessments of the performance of the Government and in many ways are a guidance document for governments to assess their financial performance, the gains obtained through revenue and help the Government invoke corrective measures where necessary,” it said.

“It is an obligation of the Government of the day to share with the people, through the House, an objective account of its performance revenue and expenditure of public funds,” the letter added.

“Since the Budget Session of the Assembly is in currency, you may advise the Hon’ble Finance Minister to expeditiously process these important reports, so that the same can be laid before the House within this session,” the letter stated further.

