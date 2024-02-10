Every party claims victory in Pakistan elections as the counting of ballot papers continues

Despite the delay in Pakistan’s election results, there seems to be no hint as to who will emerge victorious. Then again, experts had already declared that elections in the banana republic of Pakistan are a “sham”.

On Friday, 9th February, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s party, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) won 12 seats.

The daily, citing provisional results of the Election Commission of Pakistan, said that independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had won 8 seats.

The independent candidates backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are leading with 73 seats in a tight contest with two major parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistani local media reported.

According to the unofficial results called by Geo News for 163 out of total 266 seats, PTI-backed independent candidates are leading on 73 seats, followed by PML-N on 48 and PPP on 35.

However, the provisional results have only been released for 72 seats by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Dawn reported.

As per ECP, PTI-baked independents are leading on 28 seats, followed by a tight contest between PML-N (19 seats) and PPP (18 seats).

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif claimed that his party has emerged as the’single-largest’ party and wants to lead the country to prosperity while developing peaceful relations with neighbours.

At the same time, former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday released a ‘victory speech’ in his AI-enabled voice, saying that the ‘London Plan’ of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif failed with the massive turnout of voters on polling day.

Although the two main political leaders from two different parties are claiming victory in the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not yet announced the final poll results.

Meanwhile, according to the unofficial provisional results reported by Geo News for 241 out of 266 seats, the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are leading with 97 seats.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has emerged as the single largest party, is trailing with 72 seats, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at 52 seats.

