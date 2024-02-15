On Wednesday (14th February), a Hindu man was killed in an attack by a Muslim mob in Sabarkantha district. The deceased has been identified as Rajubhai Kantibhai Rathore. The case allegedly pertains to a monetary transaction between Hindu and Muslim communities. The police have filed a case against 30 persons. An investigation has been initiated.

According to reports, at around 10 pm on Wednesday, a Muslim mob of 30 goons armed with dangerous weapons including sticks, iron robs and stones indulged in an aggressive exchange with a man named Mayurbhai in Khodiyar Kuwa Motamadh area of ​​Prantij of Sabarkantha district owing to a dispute over money transaction.

The mob vandalised an Echo car even as the crowd around refused to intervene. The mob reportedly shut the street lights off before pelting stones. The Muslim mob, all residents of Bhattiwala and Jambuchora province, dragged Rajubhai Kanthibhai Rathore and hit him on the head with iron pipes. He was rushed to the hospital but it was too late.

Meanwhile, the local police along with senior officials rushed to the scene after they learned about the incident. A large number of police personnel were deployed at the scene.

After the son of the deceased filed a complaint, a case was filed against 30 persons under sections 302, 323, 143, 147, 148, 149, 504, 506(2), 427 of the IPC, and section 135 of the GPA.

17 of the 30 accused identified in the case are Ayaz Qureshi, Munaf Qureshi, Ayub Qureshi, Rashid Mian, Imran Mian Qureshi, Maqbool Mian Qureshi, Jani Kamruddin, Rais Mian, Mehboob Khan, Malek, Sameer, Manan Harun, Nisar’s brother, Rafiq Bhatte, Nisar Mian, Babu Akbar, Yunus Mian, and Feroze Mian.

Vijay Patel, SP of Sabarkantha district, said that at around 9.30 pm on February 14, a fight erupted between Imran Qadri and Mayurbhai over money transfer in the Bhoi community and Muslim community in the area of ​​Big Marh. Patel said a case has been filed in the death of Rajubhai.

Police patrolling and deployment has been increased in the area. All the markets in Prantij Nagar have been closed due to the incident. Bajrang Dal has alleged that stones were pelted by the Muslim mob at the residence of Rajubhai Kantibhai Rathore. The Hindu group has demanded bulldozer action against the accused.



The police are taking further action in the matter. Meanwhile, OpIndia contacted the police for more information, however, there was no response. This report will be updated as soon as we receive a response from the police.