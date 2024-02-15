Thursday, February 15, 2024
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: Heavily armed Muslim mob kills Hindu man with iron pipe, pelts stones at...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Heavily armed Muslim mob kills Hindu man with iron pipe, pelts stones at his family over monetary dispute in Sabarkantha, 30 booked

After the son of the deceased filed a complaint, a case was filed against 30 persons under sections 302, 323, 143, 147, 148, 149, 504, 506(2), 427 of the IPC, and section 135 of the GPA.

OpIndia Staff
(Image via DivyaBhaskar)
3

On Wednesday (14th February), a Hindu man was killed in an attack by a Muslim mob in Sabarkantha district. The deceased has been identified as Rajubhai Kantibhai Rathore. The case allegedly pertains to a monetary transaction between Hindu and Muslim communities. The police have filed a case against 30 persons. An investigation has been initiated.

According to reports, at around 10 pm on Wednesday, a Muslim mob of 30 goons armed with dangerous weapons including sticks, iron robs and stones indulged in an aggressive exchange with a man named Mayurbhai in Khodiyar Kuwa Motamadh area of ​​Prantij of Sabarkantha district owing to a dispute over money transaction.

The mob vandalised an Echo car even as the crowd around refused to intervene. The mob reportedly shut the street lights off before pelting stones. The Muslim mob, all residents of Bhattiwala and Jambuchora province, dragged Rajubhai Kanthibhai Rathore and hit him on the head with iron pipes. He was rushed to the hospital but it was too late.

Meanwhile, the local police along with senior officials rushed to the scene after they learned about the incident. A large number of police personnel were deployed at the scene.

After the son of the deceased filed a complaint, a case was filed against 30 persons under sections 302, 323, 143, 147, 148, 149, 504, 506(2), 427 of the IPC, and section 135 of the GPA.

17 of the 30 accused identified in the case are Ayaz Qureshi, Munaf Qureshi, Ayub Qureshi, Rashid Mian, Imran Mian Qureshi, Maqbool Mian Qureshi, Jani Kamruddin, Rais Mian, Mehboob Khan, Malek, Sameer, Manan Harun, Nisar’s brother, Rafiq Bhatte, Nisar Mian, Babu Akbar, Yunus Mian, and Feroze Mian.

Vijay Patel, SP of Sabarkantha district, said that at around 9.30 pm on February 14, a fight erupted between Imran Qadri and Mayurbhai over money transfer in the Bhoi community and Muslim community in the area of ​​Big Marh. Patel said a case has been filed in the death of Rajubhai.

Police patrolling and deployment has been increased in the area. All the markets in Prantij Nagar have been closed due to the incident. Bajrang Dal has alleged that stones were pelted by the Muslim mob at the residence of Rajubhai Kantibhai Rathore. The Hindu group has demanded bulldozer action against the accused.


The police are taking further action in the matter. Meanwhile, OpIndia contacted the police for more information, however, there was no response. This report will be updated as soon as we receive a response from the police.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmuslim mob, hindu family, murder
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

West Bengal: Big blow to TMC as actress MP Mimi Chakraborty sends resignation to Mamata Banerjee over differences with local leadership

OpIndia Staff -

TMC-97%, DMK-86%: Opposition parties welcome SC judgement striking down electoral bond scheme, the same parties getting almost all of their donations through it

Raju Das -

West Bengal: Amidst Sandeshkhali protests, half-naked body of a woman found in Malda; family suspects rape and murder

OpIndia Staff -

‘They threatened to kill and bury us’: Sadruddin, Shamim and two others attack a Hindu youth and his kins in UP; Sadhus step in...

OpIndia Staff -

Shiv Nadar School introduces ‘non-binary’ as child’s gender, parents say, ‘don’t shove woke politics down our throat’

OpIndia Staff -

Indian wrestlers threaten fresh protest after world wrestling body lifts suspension of Wrestling Federation of India

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sandeshkhali is an RSS bunker’: Mamata gives clean chit to aide Shahjahan Sheikh, claims women victims sharing their plight with media are BJP workers

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Five illegal under-construction colonies demolished in Bareilly, Rizwan Khan, Taufiq, Jagannath Rathore and others issued warnings

OpIndia Staff -

Electoral Bonds Scheme: Whom did it benefit most, What does the SC verdict mean; All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal reveals true intention of ‘farmer’ protest, says PM Modi’s popularity graph rose due to Ram Mandir and it has...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com