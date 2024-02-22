On Wednesday (February 21st), the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI) submitted a report to the United Nations detailing the sadistic and systematic extent of the sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists during the terror group’s brutal October 7 onslaught on southern Israel. The report stated that in many cases the Hamas terrorists shoved knives in the victim’s genitals.

“Many of the bodies of the sexual crime victims were found bound and shackled. The genitals of both women and men were brutally mutilated, and sometimes weapons were inserted into them. The terrorists did not stop at shooting; they also cut and mutilated sexual organs and other body parts with knives,” the report states adding that these practices were designed to destroy and inflict sadistic terror.

Terrorists “hunted young women and men who fled the Nova festival” and “dragged them by their hair amid screams,” the ARCCI report said.

The report further revealed that the victims of sexual assault were killed “after or during the rape”. The Hamas terrorists raped women in front of an audience including the victim’s family members, partners or friends to further humiliate them.

Relying on its information and analysis, the report emphasises “that sexual abuse was not an isolated incident or sporadic cases but rather a clear operational strategy.”

A Nova music festival victim informed ARCCI that they witnessed an “apocalypse of bodies, girls without clothes, some missing their upper, some their lower parts.”

Gad Liberson, another Nova survivor, said that he heard the women crying. “It sounded like they were being raped. “They take them to the pickup trucks, they cry, they scream. They shoot them. I heard men’s voices screaming and when I heard shots, they immediately stopped screaming. I heard the girls for a long time.”

“There were girls there whose pelvises were simply broken from being raped so much,” another witness told ARCCI.

The report states that there is “a clear picture of identical patterns of action repeated in each of the attack zones” – the Nova festival, kibbutzim and villages along the Gaza border, as well as Israeli military bases.

Rescuers who retrieved the bodies from the event grounds also told ARCCI that they saw “many bodies arriving partially clothed or unclothed” with “heavy bleeding from the pelvic area and mutilation of genital organs.”

Furthermore, the ARCCI report says that the rescuers found evidence of sexual assault within surrounding kibbutzes, with numerous women and girls’ bodies found raped in their bedrooms while partially dressed in pyjamas, knives in their genitals, and signs of semen.

Other than knives, weapons found in women’s genitals included nails and grenades, and some bodies were “booby-trapped,” according to the report.

According to testimonies from authors Dr Carmit Klar-Chalamish and Noga Berger, in around 90% of cases, victims were gang raped in front of others, including family members. ARCCI also reported that Israelis were sexually abused and shot in the genitals on military bases.

Israel Hamas War

On 7th October last year, around 3000 Hamas terrorists landed in Israel from land, sea, and air and killed over 1,200 Israelis including babies and foreign nationals, brutally assaulted, raped, and paraded women, and kidnapped over 230 Israeli and foreign nationals. In response, Israel has been carrying out ground operations in Gaza to “dismantle” the terror infrastructure of Hamas.