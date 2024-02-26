On 25th February, Nitasha Kaul, an British academician and author, ranted on social media after being denied entry into India upon arriving at the Bengaluru Airport. Kaul, who resides in London, was deported allegedly for “unknown reasons”. The alleged incident occured after the Congress-led Karnataka government invited her to speak at the ‘Constitution and National Unity Convention’.

IMPORTANT: Denied entry to #India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as esteemed delegate by Govt of #Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but Centre refused me entry. All my documents were valid & current (UK passport & OCI). THREAD 1/n pic.twitter.com/uv7lmWhs4k — Professor Nitasha Kaul, PhD (@NitashaKaul) February 25, 2024

Kaul said she was detained at the airport by the immigration officials who cited “orders from Delhi” to not allow her entry into the country. She said that she possessed all the necessary documentation for her visit but faced a challenging situation. She claimed she would continue to advocate “democracy and civil liberties” despite the “adversities faced”. She consistently ranted against the “right-wing” and “Hindutva” throughout her post on X.

I have also made important connexions in study of transnational repression, use of misogyny as a political strategy in authoritarian projects that undermine democracy, & rise of global right-wing. Also esp. on India, I know it very well. I am well versed in several languages, &… — Professor Nitasha Kaul, PhD (@NitashaKaul) February 25, 2024

Kaul wrote, “The government at the centre in India refused me entry to a conference where the state government invited me. Unless this is fixed, I join the ranks of the Tibetan exiles and Ukrainian exiles and others throughout history who have faced the arbitrary exercise of brute unreasoning power.”

The govt at centre in India refused me entry to a conference where I was invited by the state govt.

Unless this is fixed, I join the ranks of the Tibetan exiles and Ukrainian exiles, and others throughout history who have faced the arbitrary exercise of brute unreasoning power. pic.twitter.com/8W9xCazI1b — Professor Nitasha Kaul, PhD (@NitashaKaul) February 25, 2024

She said that government should talk to her. She also appealed to academicians and the media to engage with her work and emphasised its “relevance” to democracy and geopolitical alignments. She claimed the “harrowing ordeal” and “intimidation” she faced only strengthened her resolve to champion the cause of “democracy”.

She added, “How can the world’s largest democracy be threatened by my pen & the word? How is it ok for the centre to not allow a professor to be at a conference on the Constitution where she was invited by the state govt? To give no reason? Not the India we cherish, is it?”

IMPORTANT: Denied entry to #India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as esteemed delegate by Govt of #Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but Centre refused me entry. All my documents were valid & current (UK passport & OCI). THREAD 1/n pic.twitter.com/uv7lmWhs4k — Professor Nitasha Kaul, PhD (@NitashaKaul) February 25, 2024

The left-liberal coterie has launched an uproar on social media in Kaul’s defense even as the anti-Indian propagandist has to her credit several objectionable statements. For instance, in 2019, she made unwarranted comments about India’s policies in Kashmir soon after Article 370 was repealed. Her comments have brought into question her motivations and the potentially damaging impact of her presence at the conference funded by the Congress-led Government of Karnataka.

Kaul’s comments during the US House Foreign Affairs Committee in 2019

During a US House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on South Asia Human Rights, Kaul claimed there was a “humanitarian crisis” in Kashmir. She blamed the Indian state for the “mass migration” of Kashmiri Pandits, thereby whitewashing the genocide by terrorists.

She said, “Indian state which has claimed sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir singularly failed to protect the minorities while suppressing the majority. The denial of democratic rights in Indian-Administered Kashmir affects not only the residents but also those living outside in India and overseas.”

Kaul particularly called Kashmir “India Administered Kashmir” in her written submission, asserting that Kashmir is not an integral part of the country. She said, “Elections in Indian Administered Kashmir are deeply divisive with many people boycotting it since electoral participation is represented as the consent of Kashmiris to being ruled by India and thus making redundant the promise of the referendum that India and Pakistan made through United Nations Resolutions of 1947 and 1948. However, some Kashmiris do participate in elections since they believe in working within the Indian system. Even those pro-India leaders are now under indefinite arrest. This illustrates that the Indian government is fully aware of the erasure of autonomous statehood as being deeply unpopular, and thus, its action lacks democratic consent. To repeat, an imposition of a landmark change in governance while keeping the entire population locked is a sign of authoritarianism and not democracy.”

She also accused India of acting like a “colonial power” and went further to blame the ruling party, BJP, for suppressing the voices in the valley. She ran a propaganda claiming that Muslims were being lynched in India and said, “Muslim and Christian minorities are seen as enemies and obstacles in the agenda. Various rights organisations, scholars and news commentators have highlighted the spike in everyday discrimination, prejudices and violence that religious minorities have to endure. The primary focus is on demonising and marginalising the largest religious minority – Muslims. Several Muslims have been lynched, and instead of calling for the punishing of the culprits, members of the ruling party have justified the acts and sometimes valorised the culprits.”

Karnataka BJP criticises Congress for inviting Kaul

Karnataka BJP has strongly criticised the Congress party and the Chief Minister for inviting Kaul and accused them of disgracing the Constitution of India. In a post on X, BJP Karnataka wrote, “Congress party has disgraced Indian Constitution by inviting a Pakistani sympathiser who wants India’s break up. Don’t you have any shame left, CM Siddaramaiah? Are you trying to challenge the Constitution & threaten the unity & integrity of India? It is now apparent that the Congress party is now using Karnataka as its laboratory to prepare the ground for its divisive agendas, potentially undermining national unity & integrity.”

Congress party has disgraced Indian Constitution by inviting a Pakistani sympathiser who wants India's break up.



Don't you have any shame left CM @siddaramaiah? Are you trying to challenge the constitution & threaten the unity & integrity of India?



It is now apparent that the… pic.twitter.com/kG0XVePHgK — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 25, 2024

“At the expense of Karnataka taxpayers, the Congress govt is channelling funds to terrorist sympathisers, Urban Naxals, Anti-Nationals, and riots accused of destabilising India ahead of elections. Thanks to our security agencies, one such anti-India element was caught suspiciously entering India & detained at the airport. There is no money to spend on drought relief or Karnataka’s developmental needs. Still, Siddaramaiah is happy to finance the Break India Brigade to appease Rahul Gandhi and save his CM Chair, all in the name of Dr. Ambedkar’s Constitution. What a disgrace! #AntiNationalCongress,” they added.

Who is Nitasha Kaul?

Nitasha Kaul is an academic, author and economist whose work spans the region’s politics, economics and cultures around Kashmir. She is known for her divisive views on India particularly targeting the Central Government.