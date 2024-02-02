Days after The Wire falsely claimed that the US government blocked the sale of 31 Predator drones to India, the spokesperson for the US State Department Matthew Miller reiterated the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

On being asked about outgoing Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Miller told the reporters, “Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships. We work closely with India on our most vital priorities.”

“We had a close working relationship with the ambassador for a number of those shared priorities including the crucial role that India plays in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacifix that is connected, prosperous, secure and resilient,” he emphasised.

Our partnership with India is one of most consequential relationships. We work closely with India on our most vital priorities, says US State department on India US ties pic.twitter.com/NmBYPBBtYV — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 2, 2024

Matthew Miller further added, “We wish him well in his future endeavours and look forward to welcoming his replacement.”

The Wire peddles fake news about Predator Drone sale

On 31st January 2024, left-wing propaganda portal and fake news peddler The Wire claimed that the US government has blocked the sale of 31 Predator drones to India.

In an article written by well-known defence propagandist Ajai Shukla claimed that the US govt has blocked the delivery of “MQ-9A Sea Guardian and Sky Guardian drones until the India govt carries out a meaningful investigation” into the alleged conspiracy to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Ajai Shukla also claimed that the US has also held back the proposal to sell six more Boeing P-8I Poseidon aircraft to the Indian Navy. The report was based on a “highly-placed source in Washington” who allegedly revealed it to Shukla.

During the regular press briefing of the US State Department, the matter was raised, and spokesperson Matthew Miller made it clear that there is no truth in reports that the deal has been blocked by the US govt. When a reporter asked him whether the report by The Wire was true or fake, the spokesperson laughed, and said “I love, nice try”.

The question asked was, “According to a media report, United States lost $3 billion drone sale to India until meaningful investigation of Sikh leader Mr. Pannun assassination conspiracy. Is it true or just a fake news?”

After dismissing the report as ‘nice try’, Matthew Miller said that he doesn’t have any comment on when the formal notification regarding the deal will take place. He said that the US Congress plays an important role in the U.S. arms transfer process. “We routinely consult with members of Congress with the foreign – on the foreign affairs committees before our formal notification to – so we can address questions that they might have, but I don’t have any comment on when that formal notification might take place,” he said.

Talking about the deal, Miller said, “I will say that generally the U.S.-Indian Defense Partnership has seen significant growth over the past decade. This is a proposed sale that was announced during Prime Minister Modi’s visit last year. We believe it offers significant potential to further advance strategic technology cooperation with India and military cooperation in the region.”

By using the words like ‘it offers significant potential’, the State Department spokesperson has made it clear that the deal is on, and there is no truth in claimed that it has been blocked by the Biden administration.