Wednesday, February 14, 2024
JD(U) MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar alleges he was offered Rs 5 crore to switch over to RJD-led Mahagathbandhan ahead of Bihar trust vote, files FIR

“I was offered Rs 5 crores and a minister's post in the cabinet for switching over to the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan,” Sudhanshu Shekhar said

ANI
Janata Dal (United)’s MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar filed an FIR in Patna on Wednesday, claiming that he was offered Rs 5 crores by the party’s colleague for switching over to the RJD-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ ahead of the trust vote.

“I hold deep reverence towards my leader. They are almost like God to me. and I won’t tolerate anyone pointing fingers at them, but it’s our own members of the party who were making accusations. So I filed an FIR for a thorough investigation,” MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar said.

When questioned about JDU MLA Sanjeev Kumar’s statement, he said, “I have provided all the details in the FIR copy. I am not doing all this under any pressure. I have experienced a significant incident, and this incident is indeed true. I received a substantial offer. I was offered Rs 5 crores and a minister’s post in the cabinet for switching over to the RJD-led ‘Mahagathbandhan.”

“I received a call via the Internet informing me that they wished to meet. Despite persistent calls causing distress, I did not grant them the opportunity,” he added.

Earlier, JDU MLA Sanjeev Kumar said, “I am sure CM Nitish Kumar is not aware of this. Some leaders are there in our party who pressured the MLA (Sudhanshu Shekhar) and forced him to file an FIR.”

Regarding the situation with MLA Bima Bharti, MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar said, “Anyone guilty will be caught by the law. Even I have filed an FIR and the law is investigating. Action will be taken against anyone found guilty, even if they are members of our party.”

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) MLA Bima Bharti has alleged that her son and husband were arrested by the police in connection with an Arms Act case, as officers were under pressure from the top officials in the state government.

While talking to the media on Wednesday, MLA Bima Bharti expressed claimed that the party higher-ups had lost trust in their own MLAs.

A total of nine people, including Bima Bharti’s husband, Awadhesh Mandal, and their son, were arrested by the police in connection with an Arms Act case.

Bima Bharti is an MLA from the Rupauli assembly seat of Bihar.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

