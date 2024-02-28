A US soldier recently set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington while shouting ‘Free Palestine’. According to US media, the US soldier took the extreme step of self-immolation calling it an “extreme act of protest”, before setting himself on fire. As per his statements, he did it as a mark of ‘protest’ against the ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza saying that he would “no longer be complicit in genocide”.

The US soldier also filmed the horrifying act of self-immolation and live-streamed it on the social media platform Twitch. It’s unclear who posted the video, but it matches the details given by the police. A man in military uniform calls himself Mr. Bushnell and says he’s an active-duty Air Force officer.

In the video, the man could be heard repeating the tropes often repeated by Jihadis and opponents of Israel. Referring to Israel as colonizers, he accused the Jewish nation of committing the so-called genocide in Palestine. “I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it’s not extreme at all,” the man was quoted saying by the New York Times.

Following the incident on Sunday, he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries which resulted in his demise. A US Air Force spokeswoman Rose M. Riley shared details regarding the incident and the deceased US soldier while confirming his death. The deceased US Soldier was later identified as Aaron Bushnell (25) a resident of Whitman, Massachusetts. He was serving on active duty since 2020.

Even after the US soldier Bushnell took the extreme step of self-immolation for Palestine, a rallying issue for the Islamic world, several social media users particularly Islamists denounced his support for Palestine saying that he was a ‘kafir’. Several Islamists fumed that as a non-believer of Islam and not faithful to Allah, he deserved it adding that he even doesn’t deserve mercy.

Pertinent to note that Kafir is a pejorative jibe used by Islamists to refer to anyone who doesn’t believe in Islam, polytheists, and idol worshippers even calling for direct harm (annihilation of their existence). Click here to read what kaafir means and how Allah punishes them, as per Islamic scriptures.

An X (Twitter) user by the handle ‘TweetsByZaid’ wrote, “Aaron Bushnell is in HeII (fire emoticon) He’s Kafir & committed suicide. No Prayers for him. No R.I.P. Approx. 30,000 Palestinians have been murdered by Israel. Talk about them. This is what Prophet Muhammad said about a man who fought bravely but committed suicide.” The user also shared an excerpt from Sahih al-Bukhari 6606.

Approx. 30,000 Palestinians have been murdered by lsraeI. Talk about them. 🇵🇸 This is what Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said about a man who fought bravely but committed suicide:#AaronBushnell pic.twitter.com/9H4UrVqN2S — Zaid  (@TweetsByZaid) February 28, 2024

Another user wrote, “Look at this idiot. Calling someone Khawarij because that person called Aaron Kafir. Let us examine Aaron. He didn’t believe in Allah & His Messenger. Also, He Committed suicide. Either way, Jannah is forbidden for him.”

Did he really thought killing himself would stop the Israelian Aggression on Gaza? If he did then he was really stupid, and I also don't understand the Muslims saying "RIP" to a kafir like he became a Muslim by burning himself to death.#AaronBushnell #Aaron_Bushnell — Hassam Ziad (@hassam_ziad) February 27, 2024

Sharing a reaction of some Islamist, popular X user The Skin Doctor wrote, “A US soldier Aaron Bushnell immoIated himself in front of the Israeli embassy in the USA to support a free Palestine. Here are a few of the comments in his obituary:”

A US soldier Aaron Bushnell immoIated himself in front of the lsraeli embassy in the USA to support a free Palestine.



Here are a few of the comments in his obituary : pic.twitter.com/2kyvSRohWy — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 28, 2024

An X user Sahabat Mie Instan tweeted, “The worst Muslim is superior to the best disbeliever. The Prophet ﷺ was forbidden from praying for his dead kāfir uncle who supported him, what makes you think we can pray for a US soldier?”

Jangan mengaku2 Muslim kalau mengedepankan liberalisme sebelum al-Qur'ān dan as-Sunnah. The worst Muslim is superior to the best disbeliever. The Prophet ﷺ was forbidden from praying for his dead kāfir uncle who supported him, what makes you think we can pray for a US soldier? — Sahabat Mie Instan (@SahabatMiInstan) February 27, 2024

Another Islamist argued that an “ignorant kafir” US soldier can’t be taken to Allah just because he said “Free Palestine” adding that it would make Palestine a card that clears the past and makes any person an angel!!

These sisters were pissed when a yishrael soldier embraced Islam, and now they're taking the ignorant kafir us soldier to raxmada Allaah just because he said "Free Palestine". It's like the card that clears your past and makes you an angel!!!!!!!! — أحمَد (@ahmftu) February 27, 2024

“It is Haram to make dua for a Kafir once they have died,” wrote another user.

For those making Dua for Aaron Bushnell, the US airman who burned himself alive, this is not permissible. He was a Kafir, who by all that's apparent died upon Kufr. It is Haram to make dua for a Kafir once they have died. — Abu Yahya Kathrada (@ZakariyyaKathr1) February 28, 2024

Aron Busnell threw away his life for an imaginary cause of freeing Palestine. As per Quran he died as a Kafir (non-Muslim) and hence will go to hell and again burn there too. Even muzzies will be thinking, what a waste🤣#Aaron_Bushnell #AaronBushnell #AARON #FreePalestine #Israel — screwedsoul (@screwedsoul_) February 27, 2024

Aaron Bushnell is the ultimate useful idiot that the Islamists want; people to sacrifice themselves for their cause.



Hamas would have ended him just as well.



Look at the scum celebrating someone that needed mental health help taking their own life.

He is being called kafir and… — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) February 28, 2024

