US soldier burns himself to death protesting against ‘genocide in Palestine’, Muslims call him Kafir regardless

Even after the US soldier Bushnell took the extreme step of self-immolation for Palestine, a rallying issue for the Islamic world, several social media users particularly Islamists denounced his support for Palestine saying that he was a ‘kafir’.

Ismalists denounces support for Palestine from US soldier who set himself on fire shouting 'Free Palestine' as he is 'kafir' for them
Ismalists denounces support for Palestine from US soldier who set himself on fire shouting 'Free Palestine' as he is 'kafir' for them (Image Source - Times Now and OpIndia Archive)
7

A US soldier recently set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington while shouting ‘Free Palestine’. According to US media, the US soldier took the extreme step of self-immolation calling it an “extreme act of protest”, before setting himself on fire. As per his statements, he did it as a mark of ‘protest’ against the ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza saying that he would “no longer be complicit in genocide”.

The US soldier also filmed the horrifying act of self-immolation and live-streamed it on the social media platform Twitch. It’s unclear who posted the video, but it matches the details given by the police. A man in military uniform calls himself Mr. Bushnell and says he’s an active-duty Air Force officer.

In the video, the man could be heard repeating the tropes often repeated by Jihadis and opponents of Israel. Referring to Israel as colonizers, he accused the Jewish nation of committing the so-called genocide in Palestine. “I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it’s not extreme at all,” the man was quoted saying by the New York Times.

Following the incident on Sunday, he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries which resulted in his demise. A US Air Force spokeswoman Rose M. Riley shared details regarding the incident and the deceased US soldier while confirming his death. The deceased US Soldier was later identified as Aaron Bushnell (25) a resident of Whitman, Massachusetts. He was serving on active duty since 2020.  

Even after the US soldier Bushnell took the extreme step of self-immolation for Palestine, a rallying issue for the Islamic world, several social media users particularly Islamists denounced his support for Palestine saying that he was a ‘kafir’. Several Islamists fumed that as a non-believer of Islam and not faithful to Allah, he deserved it adding that he even doesn’t deserve mercy.  

Pertinent to note that Kafir is a pejorative jibe used by Islamists to refer to anyone who doesn’t believe in Islam, polytheists, and idol worshippers even calling for direct harm (annihilation of their existence). Click here to read what kaafir means and how Allah punishes them, as per Islamic scriptures. 

An X (Twitter) user by the handle ‘TweetsByZaid’ wrote, “Aaron Bushnell is in HeII (fire emoticon) He’s Kafir & committed suicide. No Prayers for him. No R.I.P. Approx. 30,000 Palestinians have been murdered by Israel. Talk about them. This is what Prophet Muhammad said about a man who fought bravely but committed suicide.”  The user also shared an excerpt from Sahih al-Bukhari 6606. 

Another user wrote, “Look at this idiot. Calling someone Khawarij because that person called Aaron Kafir. Let us examine Aaron. He didn’t believe in Allah & His Messenger. Also, He Committed suicide. Either way, Jannah is forbidden for him.”

Sharing a reaction of some Islamist, popular X user The Skin Doctor wrote, “A US soldier Aaron Bushnell immoIated himself in front of the Israeli embassy in the USA to support a free Palestine. Here are a few of the comments in his obituary:”

An X user Sahabat Mie Instan tweeted, “The worst Muslim is superior to the best disbeliever. The Prophet ﷺ was forbidden from praying for his dead kāfir uncle who supported him, what makes you think we can pray for a US soldier?”

Another Islamist argued that an “ignorant kafir” US soldier can’t be taken to Allah just because he said “Free Palestine” adding that it would make Palestine a card that clears the past and makes any person an angel!!

“It is Haram to make dua for a Kafir once they have died,” wrote another user. 

Meanwhile, several users also pointed out how leftist, Islamists and terror organisations like Hamas use such brainwashed persons as “useful idiots’ and ‘expendables’ for their vile agenda. 

