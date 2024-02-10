Saturday, February 10, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Doctor films pre-wedding shoot in operation theatre of government hospital, dismissed after video...
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Doctor films pre-wedding shoot in operation theatre of government hospital, dismissed after video goes viral

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao wrote, "Government hospitals exist for the health care of people and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors."

OpIndia Staff
(Screengrab of viral video)
6

A pre-wedding photoshoot in an operation theatre at a hospital in Karnataka’s Chitradurga has landed a doctor in trouble. Dr Abhishek, a contract-based physician at the district hospital in Chitradurga’s Bharamasagar area, staged his pre-wedding photo shoot on Wednesday (7th February) inside a government-run hospital’s operation theatre. The doctor has been dismissed after a video of the incident surfaced online and went viral.

In the video, Dr. Abhishek is seen performing surgery on a patient while his partner is seen helping him. The pre-wedding photo shoot’s concept was medical procedures, with the video ending with the ‘patient’ sitting up after the operation and everyone laughing.

The video also shows some people with cameras and lighting present in the operation theatre filming the pre-wedding video. As soon as the video went viral on social media, Karnataka’s Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, ordered Dr Abhishek’s removal from service.  

Taking to X Minister Rao wrote, “A doctor who conducted a pre-wedding shoot in the operation theatre of Bharamasagar Government Hospital in Chitradurga has been dismissed from service. Government hospitals exist for the health care of people and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors. All contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should perform their duties as per the government service rules. I have already instructed the concerned doctors and all the staff to be careful so that such abuses do not happen in government hospitals. Everyone should focus on performing the duty knowing that the facilities provided by the government to the government hospitals are for the health care of the common people.”

Meanwhile, the District Health Officer of Chitradurga Renu Prasad said, “We had appointed him through the National Health Mission (NHM) on a contract basis a month ago as a medical officer. The operation theatre in question is currently unused and is undergoing repairs. It has not been in operation since September.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspre-wedding shoots India
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘TMC workers abduct women from their homes and violate them night after night’: All you need to know about the violence that has erupted...

OpIndia Staff -
Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal have been on the boil as locals, mainly women, have hit the streets demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's close aides Sheikh Shahjahan and two other TMC workers
Government and Policy

EPFO hikes interest rate on provident fund to 3-year high of 8.25% for FY 2023-24

OpIndia Staff -
After receiving the ratification from the Union government, the interest rate on EPF for FY 2023-24 will be credited into accounts of over six crore subscribers of EPFO.

Rajdeep Sardesai admits his son is a Modi supporter: Watch what the he said after India Today survey predicts third term for PM Modi

Indian-origin man dies in Washington days after life-threatening assault, killing of Indians in US continues unabated

JNU: Leftist goons attack ABVP members during general body meeting, several injured. Here is what we know so far

“A great occasion”: PV Narasimha Rao’s son thanks PM Modi after father chosen for Bharat Ratna

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com