A pre-wedding photoshoot in an operation theatre at a hospital in Karnataka’s Chitradurga has landed a doctor in trouble. Dr Abhishek, a contract-based physician at the district hospital in Chitradurga’s Bharamasagar area, staged his pre-wedding photo shoot on Wednesday (7th February) inside a government-run hospital’s operation theatre. The doctor has been dismissed after a video of the incident surfaced online and went viral.

A doctor's pre-wedding photoshoot in a govt hospital's operation theatre in #Bharamasagar of #Chitradurga. Dr. Abhishek, a contract physician, performed a 'surgery' with his fiancee.



DHO says it was unused OT & issues notice to the administrator.#Karnataka #PreWeddingShoot pic.twitter.com/Eve0g3K9p1 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 9, 2024

In the video, Dr. Abhishek is seen performing surgery on a patient while his partner is seen helping him. The pre-wedding photo shoot’s concept was medical procedures, with the video ending with the ‘patient’ sitting up after the operation and everyone laughing.

The video also shows some people with cameras and lighting present in the operation theatre filming the pre-wedding video. As soon as the video went viral on social media, Karnataka’s Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, ordered Dr Abhishek’s removal from service.

Taking to X Minister Rao wrote, “A doctor who conducted a pre-wedding shoot in the operation theatre of Bharamasagar Government Hospital in Chitradurga has been dismissed from service. Government hospitals exist for the health care of people and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors. All contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should perform their duties as per the government service rules. I have already instructed the concerned doctors and all the staff to be careful so that such abuses do not happen in government hospitals. Everyone should focus on performing the duty knowing that the facilities provided by the government to the government hospitals are for the health care of the common people.”

Meanwhile, the District Health Officer of Chitradurga Renu Prasad said, “We had appointed him through the National Health Mission (NHM) on a contract basis a month ago as a medical officer. The operation theatre in question is currently unused and is undergoing repairs. It has not been in operation since September.”