Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Updated:

Karnataka: Government approves funding for construction of compound walls around Waqf properties, BJP leaders protest

Reportedly, there were complaints of encroachments, unauthorized occupations and disputes regarding waqf properties, after which the Congress-led government decided to release funds to construct walls around such properties, including eidgahs and graveyards.

OpIndia Staff
Congress-led Karnataka government
31.84 cr has been alloted to raise compound walls around waqf properties in Karnataka (Image: BT)
6

On 7th February, the Congress-led Karnataka State Government approved funding for the construction of compound walls around ‘waqf properties’ in the state. Reports suggest that the state government has sanctioned a total of Rs 31.84 crore for 416 properties. While the state government claims in its circular that it is being done for the safeguard of ‘waqf properties’, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have criticized the step.

In the notice, the Undersecretary of Minority Welfare and Waqf Department, Karnataka, stated the state government has formulated several regulations to protect these properties.

BJP leaders criticized funding for waqf properties

BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil shared a copy of the circular issued by the government called for its immediate re-evaluation. In a post in Kannada on X, he said, “Instead of helping the drought-stricken farmers, the state government is on the verge of building a compound to protect the waqf properties. This will show what the government’s priorities are. What is the rush to protect waqf property when the state faces difficulties? What else is this but appeasement politics?”

In a follow-up post, he said, “Grants given for preservation of waqf property should be withdrawn immediately. Let this money be given to the farmers and used to fix the minimum support for the crops grown by the farmers. Let this money be used for the repair of dilapidated school buildings.”

Source: X

The Congress-led government formed a Christian development board

This is not the first time the Congress-led Karnataka government has funded a community-specific project. In July 2023, soon after Congress formed the government in the state, they set aside Rs 100 crores for the establishment of Karnataka State Christian Development Corporation.

The corporation’s formation was announced by former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy and Rs 200 crore was earmarked. Kumaraswamy, a JD(S) leader, had formed a government with Congress in the 2018 elections, but later, the government lost the majority in the House, and BJP formed a government in the state. Then, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa dropped the formation of the corporation.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

Searched termsWaqf properties, Congress appeasement politics
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

