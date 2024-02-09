Friday, February 9, 2024
Karnataka: Zeeshan, Mubarak and two others stabbed Susheel in Shivamogga for asking a 16-year-old not to perform bicycle stunts on road

OpIndia Staff
Four Muslim youngsters stabbed a 23-year-old Hindu youth named Susheel in Karnataka’s Shikaripura town of Shivamogga gravely injuring him because he stopped them from performing stunts in the street in front of his residence. This infuriated the accused who brutally attacked him in the stomach and chest. According to the information, the incident transpired on the evening of 6th February. Two assailants who assaulted Susheel have been identified as Zeeshan and Mubarak.

The victim was reportedly strolling his dog when he spotted a 16-year-old doing wheeling and pulling off stunts on his bicycle in the street. Susheel told him to stop which led to an argument between the two. Afterwards, the juvinile left and then returned with more men and attacked the Hindu male. After brutally attacking Susheel, the group absconded from there. Susheel is undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Shivamogga and is out of danger. He is employed as a commuter operator in a college.

Authorities informed that they registered a case and already apprehended three culprits, one of whom is a minor. A senior police officer stated, “The preliminary enquiry has revealed that the accused was riding recklessly. The victim questioned them about the rash riding which led to the incident. Further investigation is going on. We have secured three accused including the juvenile. Teams have been formed to nab the fourth accused in the case.” The police mentioned that the offenders and Susheel were strangers.

After the incident, BY Vijayendra, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit and MLA from Shikaripura launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka. He charged, “Whether it is the incident in Belagavi district or Haveri or Mangaluru or yesterday in Shikaripura, it seems as though anyone can do anything. The situation seems to be as though the entire police system has collapsed in the state. But the Chief Minister is sitting in Delhi along with his entire Cabinet.”

He added, “The Siddaramaiah government has failed on all fronts including in maintaining law and order, and the occurrence in Shikaripura is the result of it. There is a feeling that anyone can stab or murder anyone, there is no one to ask, police won’t do anything. There is especially a feeling that no one will touch the minorities under the Congress government and this has led to such incidents. Our (Shivamogga) MP B Y Raghavendra and party officials had visited the spot. I’m in touch with police officials.”

It is noteworthy that there was violence in Shivmogga even before the instance when a 26-year-old tailor and Bajrang Dal worker named Harsha was murdered in February 2022 because he used social media to make post regarding hijab and demanded uniform dress code in educational institutes.

