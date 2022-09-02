Harsha was a tailor by profession. He lived in Seegehatti in the Shivamogaa district of Karnataka. He was a member of Bajrang Dal. On Sunday 20th February 2022, Islamists murdered him because he demanded a uniform dress code in the educational institutes.

Harsha was murdered right in the middle of the Karnataka Hijab Row

26-year-old Hindu activist Harsha was brutally murdered in the Shivamogga district in Karnataka. The incident took place near the Kamat petrol pump on Sunday, February 20, at around 9:30 pm. He was rushed to Mc Gann district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A picture of a wounded Harsha went viral on the internet. Image Source: Twitter

He was a tailor by occupation and hailed from Seegehatti in the Shivamogga district. Harsha was a member of the Hindu organization, Bajrang Dal, and was seen sporting saffron shawls in some demonstrations amidst the Karnataka Hijab Row to demand uniform dress code in educational institutions.

The immediate unrest that followed

Following the murder of Harsha, the situation in Shivamogga became tense. His murder prompted large-scale protests in Shivamogaa. Several vehicles were set on fire in Seegehatti, following which the district administration imposed Section 144 in the area. A large contingent of police was deployed to prevent any law and order situation. All schools and colleges were ordered to remain closed on Monday (February 21) in light of Harsha’s killing. Besides, cinema halls and commercial establishments were asked to close by 9 pm.

Islamists pelted stones at the funeral procession of the deceased Harsha

Thousands of people gathered to accompany the body of the 26-year-youth while it was being taken to his residence amid Police security after the postmortem. Thousands of people joined the final journey of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha.

Karnataka | Body of the 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was allegedly murdered yesterday in Shivamogga, being taken to his residence amid Police security after postmortem.



Large numbers of workers of Hindu organisations join in. pic.twitter.com/6jllIkEZ0q — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

The hatred towards the deceased youth working for the Hindu cause was manifested in the stone-pelting by the Islamists at his funeral processions. The funeral procession of deceased 26-year-old Hindu activist Harsha was attacked by miscreants when it was en route to the Rotary cemetery at Wdyanagar from the District McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.

Miscreants pelted stones at a funeral procession of Harsha, a Bajrang Dal worker, who was allegedly stabbed to death, was being carried under tight police security in Karnataka’s Shivamogga. pic.twitter.com/hFqnLlnywB — Priyanka Rudrappa (@PriyankaRudrapa) February 21, 2022

Three people were injured after unidentified assailants pelted stones at the funeral procession. A cop, a photojournalist, and two other persons including a woman sustained injuries during the attack. The visuals of the attack were shared on social media by News9 reporter Priyanka Rudrappa. In the video, people accompanying the procession were seen running to take cover as stones were hurled at the congregation.

It must be mentioned that the stone-pelting took place amidst heavy police security. The police told that 20 vehicles were damaged and some of them were set on fire. The situation was brought under control and the procession could continue smoothly thereafter.

Reactions by the Hindu leaders in the state

A day after the brutal murder of Harsha, Karnataka BJP Minister KS Eshwarappa did not mince any words while speaking about the victim’s killing. While speaking to the media on Monday, 21st February 2022, he remarked, “I’m very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by ‘Musalmaan goondas’ (Muslim goons)…We’ll not allow goondaism.”

Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha lashed out at his own party for not banning radical Islamist outfits such as the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD). He expressed regret over government inaction, despite the repeated killing of party Karyakartas. On 22nd February 2022, the BJP MP from the Mysore-Kodagu constituency said, “I am extremely upset about the brutal killing of Bajrang Dal Karyakarta Harsha. I am ashamed that these attacks are continuing despite the BJP government in power.” He pointed out how several other workers including Prasshanth Poojari, Deepak Rao, Santosh, Sharath Madiwala, Raju, Praveen Poojari, and Paresh Mesta were hacked to death in a similar way.

“.. after Harsha’s murder, you again say you will take stringent action against those murderer’s, will our Karyakarta’s believe us?”



“The encounter which happened in Hyderabad after the rape case should be repeated here, only then they will understand. Nothing else will work.” pic.twitter.com/VS4L0DLdtk — Nanjesh Patel (@nanjeshpatel) February 21, 2022

“The encounter which happened in Hyderabad after the infamous rape case must be repeated here, else they will not understand. Nothing else will work,” he urged the government to crush the anti-social elements with an iron hand.

Reactions by Hindus on social media

People on social media, too, had expressed their anger at the heinous murder of the Bajrang Dal activist. Hashtag #JusticeForHarsha trended on social media platforms as support for the murdered Harsha poured in. From actress Kangana Ranaut and Raveena Tondon to BJP leaders and prominent members of the society expressed their anger over the cold-blooded murder.

The apologists of Islamic terror dehumanized the deceased youth Harsha

After the brutal killing of Harsha and shameless stone-pelting on his funeral procession, global Islamists continued to showcase their inner self openly on social media. CJ Werleman – a so-called journalist and also an apologist of Islamic terror – without any shred of evidence, had tweeted, “A terrorist belonging to the Hindu extremist group #BajrangDal, which carried out a wave of terrorist attacks against Muslims in Tripura in November, was killed in Karnataka – last night.” The Director General of Police (DGP) Karnataka refuted the allegations. “This is absolutely false. There is no connection of death to either terrorism or Tripura,” he tweeted.

Screenshot of the tweet

Islamists celebrated Harsha’s murder

Following the death of Harsha, Islamists and so-called liberals took to social media to express their happiness. One Twitter user (@OpinionatedBong) labelled the deceased activist as a terrorist. He wrote, “Hey ANI, let me fix the tweet for you. Here it goes – Karnataka| A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal terrorist Harsha was eliminated yesterday at around 9 pm in Shivamogga to protect Humanity from Hindu fascism.”

Screenshot of the tweet

Islamists spared no time in sending laughing emojis and congratulatory messages, on learning about the death of the Bajrang Dal activist.

‘Great’, ‘Bohot Badiya’, ‘Gajab’, the Islamists reacted to the news of Harsha’s death.

Harsha received threats since 2015

Harsha’s murder was not a reflex action of his opposition to Muslim girl students insisting to wear a Hijab or Burkha when on educational campuses. In fact, he was receiving death threats since 2015 because he used to work for the Hindu cause, as per reports. A day after the brutal murder of Harsha, it came to light that he received ‘fatwas’ and threats from radical Islamists in 2015 over accusations of blasphemy. This information was first shared on Twitter by student activist Rashmi Samant.

In a post shared on December 31, 2015, by an Islamist page ‘Mangalore Muslims’ on Facebook, it threatened Harsha with physical harm for his remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The post read, “Harsha, a member of Hindutva terrorist group, has put out objectionable posts targeting Prophet Mohammad and Allah and has shared morphed images of holy Kaaba on social media platforms.”

Screenshot of the Facebook post by the ‘Mangalore Muslims’ page

“Leave a text in Inbox for more information about him, share this image and information,” the page appealed to Islamists. On the same day, another Facebook page by the name of ‘Karavvali Muslims’ shared the same message.

Screenshot of the Facebook post by Karavali Muslims’ page

A similar message was shared by a Facebook page named ‘Shimoga’s Muslims’ on January 3, 2016.

Screenshot of the Facebook post by Shivmogga’s Islamist groups

Investigations and initial arrests

A day after the brutal murder of Harsha the police arrested 3 people on Monday (February 21) in connection to the case. It came to light that a total of 5 people were involved in the gruesome attack.

We have arrested 3 people. As per my information, 5 people are involved in this murder: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case pic.twitter.com/lBmGsYvlEL — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

One of the accused was identified as Qasif. During his interrogation at the Doddapete Police Station, Qasif confessed that he along with 4 others came in a car and attacked Harsha when he was drinking tea at a canteen on Sunday night. After attacking him with sharp weapons, the accused fled the crime scene. The other two accused were taken out of Shivamogaa for further investigation.

The other three accused in this case were nabbed from Bangalore on 22nd February taking the total number of arrests in connection with this murder to six. Investigations revealed that Syed Nadeem and Qasif arrested on 21st February were the key conspirators. The arrested accused were identified as Qasif (Kasif), Syed Nadeem, Mujahid, Rihan alias Qasi, Afan, and Asif. Accused Qasif allegedly had ten criminal cases registered against him. In fact, all 6 arrested accused had criminal records.

Total 6 arrested, 12 being questioned in connection with Bajrang Dal worker Harsha murder case: SP Laxmi Prasad, Shivamogga, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/hKJkIRlMIc — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Shivamogga SP Laxmi Prasad informed on Tuesday, February 22 that the Karnataka police had also detained 12 others for questioning in the murder case. Each accused was interrogated separately to know the motive behind the killing of Harsha.

The case against the Facebook page that dog-whistled Islamists to kill Harsha

On 22nd February 2022, the Mangaluru police registered an FIR against admins of a Facebook page called “Mangalore Muslims” for inciting hatred and violence by posting derogatory content about deceased Harsha. A suo moto case was registered in the cyber, economic, and narcotics offenses police station based on a complaint by head constable Raja M of the social media division.

Mangalore Muslims page was accused of repeatedly posting provocative posts against Hindutva outfits and Hindu political leaders to spread hatred between Hindus and Muslims and provoke them to indulge in violence. One Mohammed Shafiq was named in the FIR, who is believed to be the admin of the page. He had shared provocative posts with other social media groups.

The Facebook page had posted content defending Harsha’s murder on Sunday, 20th February 2022, and referred to him as “street dog.” The page claimed that Harsha was murdered for allegedly abusing Prophet Mohammed in the year 2015. It also added that “whoever insults the Prophet will meet the same fate.”

More arrests in the Harsha murder case

On 23rd February 2022, two more accused were arrested in this case. The Karnataka police apprehended two other accused in the next two days taking the total number of arrests to 10. The Karnataka police pressed charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the persons arrested in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha.

UAPA is invoked in cases involving threats to national security and national integrity. Since the Karnataka police were “suspecting a larger conspiracy behind the murder” of Harsha they decided to invoke UAPA against the accused namely, Mahammad Qasif (Kasif), Syed Nadeem, Rihan Sharief, Asif Ullah Khan, Abdul Afnan, Nihan, Faraz Pasha, Abdul Khadar Jilan, Abdul Roshan and Jafar Sadiq. Under the UAPA, police gain custody of a suspect for 30 days and have 180 days instead of 90 days to file a charge sheet. The law’s stipulations also make it difficult for an accused person to obtain bail.

After the investigation team completed its probe it handed over the accused to judicial custody. The police took the ten accused into their custody and interrogated them for 11 days until Monday, March 7.

NIA took over the Harsha murder case

The Karnataka government turned over the investigation into the Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case in the state’s Shivamogga city to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). the NIA filed a formal complaint in this case in a New Delhi court on Wednesday 23rd March 2022, after being assigned the probe.

The investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have revealed that the murder was perpetrated to orchestrate communal unrest against the backdrop of the hijab issue. The murder was also carried out in order to instil terror and disturb society’s peace and tranquility. The investigations by the local police had earlier revealed a communal motive for the crime.

Before the state goes into elections

Harsha was murdered for to orchestrate communal unrest among the communities just ahead of the elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh. However, it turned out to be a failure after the Karnataka high court’s verdict in this case.

Harsha was murdered exactly 15 months before the Karnataka assembly completes its term. Subsequently, Praveen Nettaru was murdered just a day before it marked the completion of a year when Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet took over the reins of the state from veteran BJP leader Yediyurappa. With the Karnataka assembly to complete its term in May 2023, occasional riots, and communal tensions are going to be a challenge for law and order in the state.