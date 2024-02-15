Thursday, February 15, 2024
HomePoliticsDidn’t expect my candidature: Karsevak Ajit Gopchade, who was in Ayodhya for karseva in...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Didn’t expect my candidature: Karsevak Ajit Gopchade, who was in Ayodhya for karseva in 1992, on Rajya Sabha nomination from BJP

In 1992, Ajit Gopchade, who had then completed his MBBS, set out for karseva at Ayodhya. He proactively participated in the Ramjanmabhoomi movement.

ANI
Ajit Gopchade (Image Source: ANI)
4

Ajit Gopchade, who has been nominated as a BJP candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra on Wednesday, said that the decision took him by ‘surprise.’

Speaking to ANI, Ajit Gopchade thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and party national president JP Nadda for announcing him as a candidate.

“I am an ordinary party worker. I didn’t know I was being nominated. I did not expect that I would be nominated for the Rajya Sabha. I have been in the BJP for the past 25-30 years. I want to work in the areas of medical education and research,” he said.

The BJP on Wednesday announced three candidates for the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, including former Congress chief minister Ashok Chavan, former MLA Medha Kulkarni, and Ajit Gopchade.

While Chavan’s nomination was a foregone conclusion, the party sprung a surprise by fielding Kulkarni and Gopchade.
A doctor, Gopchade hails from Nanded district and has enjoyed a long association with the RSS/BJP.

In 1992, Ajit Gopchade, who had then completed his MBBS, set out for karseva at Ayodhya. He proactively participated in the Ramjanmabhoomi movement. Gopchade was among those who were present at the site on the day the Babri Masjid demolition took place.

Speaking about the moment during the Babri Masjid demolition, he said, “I went there as a karsevak. There were many respected people with me at that time. We paid our service for Lord Ram that day.”

The official list released by the central BJP only listed three names. A day after joining the BJP, Ashok Chavan, who hails from Maharashtra’s Nanded district, made it to the party’s Rajya Sabha list.

A Maratha leader with a 38-year-long political career in Congress, Chavan’s shift to the BJP was long awaited. He represented Nanded in the Lok Sabha from 1987-89, was elected to the state Legislative Council in 1992, and the state Assembly from 1999 to 2004 (Mudkhed constituency) and from 2009 to 2024 (Bokhar constituency).

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBabri demolition 1992
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

51 crore accounts, 35 crore rupee cards, Rs 2 lakh crore deposit: The corruption-free and crucial benefits provided to the poor by Pradhan Mantri...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Protesting farmers keep Haryana CID officer hostage alleging he was ‘spying’ on them, announce rail blockade in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -

Hindus in Haldwani display remarkable valour: Men chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ saved policemen from rioters, women used scarves to bandage injured

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Another video of Mufti Salman Azhari goes viral where he instigates Muslims, says ‘one day everyone will follow Islam’, and Hindus will ‘pay’ for...

OpIndia Staff -

Haldwani violence: Who is Nainital DM Vandana Singh who exposed the mob’s plot to kill and didn’t submit to media’s pressure tactics? Details

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Meet Manoj Singh Duhan: Pro-Khalistan separatist leader Amritpal Singh’s aide who runs Hinduphobic propaganda to convert Hindu farmers to Sikhism

OpIndia Staff -

ED issues sixth summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy scam case after he skipped 5 summons, asks to appear on 19 February

ANI -

Sandeshkhali protests: Local woman says police asking for proof of rape, NCW chief says police filed case against relatives of victims instead of TMC’s...

OpIndia Staff -

Sonia Gandhi files RS nomination from Rajasthan after Rahul fled from Amethi in 2019: Has Congress already accepted another defeat?

Gopal Tiwari -

How Supreme Court contradicted its own judgement by not canceling bail granted to Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal accused in Delhi anti-Hindu riots

Nupur J Sharma -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com