On Friday, February 2, Kota authorities reported that a student pursuing the final year of an online BTech course in Chennai was found deceased in an apparent suicide in a rented room located in the town’s Vigyan Nagar area. The police mentioned that no suicide note was discovered at the scene.

The individual, aged 27, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had been residing in Kota since 2016, as stated by Kaushalya Galav, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Vigyan Nagar police station.

Galav explained that the student had enrolled in a coaching institute in Kota in 2016 to prepare for the JEE entrance exam. Although he discontinued the coaching centre in 2019, he continued to stay in Kota, participating in online classes.

According to the police, the incident unfolded Thursday night when a tiffin delivery boy attempted to retrieve the box from the student’s room. Surprisingly, the untouched tiffin box was found outside the door. Subsequently, the delivery boy knocked on the door, received no response, and informed the landlord. The landlord, with the assistance of the police, forced the door open and discovered the 27-year-old hanging from the fan.

Galav stated that the motive behind the suicide is unknown. He remarked, “We have sent the body for autopsy and also have informed his family members.”

Three suicides have been documented in Kota this year thus far. Earlier this week, an 18-year-old girl from Kota’s Borkheda was discovered hanging at her home. According to police, the deceased was living with her father, who worked in a bank and was repeating Class 12. The girl was under a lot of pressure because of the competitive tests.

In the preceding year, Kota witnessed a tragic toll of 26 students reportedly taking their own lives. Kota is a hub where students from various parts of the country converge to undergo preparations for competitive exams such as the National Entrance Exam (JEE) for admission to premier engineering colleges.