Kota: 18-year-old girl dies of suicide after feeling pressured for JEE exam, writes a note reading 'I am a loser, this is the last option'

Another student studying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has committed suicide in the educational hub of Kota, Rajasthan. This is the second suicide this month as a result of increased stress among students ahead of the upcoming exams.

An 18-year-old girl from Kota’s Borkheda was discovered hanging at her home. Although her family acted quickly and admitted the girl to the hospital, healthcare professionals declared her dead.

Police have initiated an investigation and sent the girl’s body for a post-mortem. Police have also discovered a suicide note at the student’s house. The suicide note read, “Mummy Papa, I can’t do JEE. So I suicide. I am a loser. I worst daughter. Sorry Mummy, Papa. This is the last option I have.”

According to police, the deceased was living with her father, who worked in a bank and was repeating Class 12. The girl was under a lot of pressure because of the competitive tests.

Despite devoting more than seven hours per day to her studies, she was left in a state of extreme tension. Last week, a student from Kota who had been studying for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) committed suicide.

The student, in his teens, was discovered hanging in his room at a Kota hostel. The youngster had enrolled in a private NEET coaching institution. However, no suicide note was discovered.

The terrible incident took place late on 23rd January under the jurisdiction of the Jawahar Nagar police station. Police responded to a distress call and transported the boy’s remains for post-mortem after alerting his family.

Kota has the highest rate of suicide among coaching students. The city continues to experience a shortage of professional psychologists to address the mental health concerns of around 2.50 lakh kids studying for various admission tests away from home.

The Psychological Counselling Centre, which was established in September 2023 at the New Medical College Hospital in Kota following the Rajasthan government’s budget declaration, does not have a professional psychologist.

As per the reports, there is only one clinical psychologist appointed at the NMCH against the demand of at least five, and it lacks an adequate number of trained staff.