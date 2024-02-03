The Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir not only enlivened the supreme deity but also the fortune and economy of Uttar Pradesh. The holy city of Ayodhya is set for a major economic boom as the city is transforming into a major hub of spiritual tourism. However, a migrant worker crisis has engulfed the Tirruppur apparel industry as the migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh are returning to their homeland with job opportunities opening up in their home state, especially after Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s consecration.

Economic Times reported that out of 6 lakh migrant workers at apparel units in this textile city in Tamil Nadu, around 60,000 of them have already left.

In a bid to prevent this exodus further, the association aims to enhance the living conditions of migrant workers in the city. It has organised a forum that would discuss different options such as housing societies, better medical facilities, wage raises, and prompt payment of wages for migrant workers. Subramanian stated.

PM Modi announces Rs 60 thousand crore investment in Ayodhya, UP migrant workers decide to return home

Raja Shanmugam, owner of knitwear company Warsaw International and former president of TEA, stated that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Ayodhya will attract Rs 60,000 crore in investments over the next two years, migrant workers have decided to go back to their homeland to stay closer to their families and earn a living, ET reported.

Notably, the migrant workers at Tiruppur garment facilities, whose exports totalled Rs 34,350 crore in FY23, are primarily from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Tirruppur’s loss turns into Noida’s gains

Tiruppur’s loss has benefited apparel units in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Noida apparel cluster houses 3,000 units and expects to generate Rs 40,000 crore in export revenue this fiscal year. In addition, new apparel clusters are being established in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Bundelkhand districts.

Lalit Thukral, president of Noida Apparel Export Cluster said, “We are not feeling the heat of shortage of labourers anymore. The workers are returning to join us. Apparel manufacturers from neighbouring states are flocking to these areas to set up garment export facilities. So, it will be easier for the workers to get jobs. It is also beneficial for the migrant workers from Bihar and Odisha since they are neighbouring states and travel time to the homeland will be much less.”

Interestingly, an improved law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership has also contributed to this paradigm shift leading businesses to set up manufacturing units in the state.

Ayodhya boosting India’s economic landscape

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir not only marked the reclamation of the birthplace of Bhagwan Ram and a Hindu religious-cultural resurgence but also opened doors of economic development and prosperity for the country, particularly Uttar Pradesh. Right after the historic Supreme Court judgement in favour of the Hindu side in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, the land prices in Ayodhya skyrocketed like never before. The holy city of Ayodhya known for its narrow lanes now has broader and cleaner roads, Ayodhya Dham Railway Junction, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and numerous commercial and residential projects.

The city has turned into a major centre of real-estate investments with major industry players like The House of Abhinandan Lodha investing nearly Rs 300 crore in acquiring a 25-acre land parcel in Ayodhya.

Recently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra, sealing an agreement with the American firm Anjali Investment LLC at Paryatan Bhawan. The deal involves the construction of a 100-room resort in Ayodhya.

Not a single life remains untouched in Ayodhya with the ‘return of the King’ Lord Ram to his holy abode. Be it it real estate, travel and hospitality sectors to traditional arts and education, the Mandir has opened floodgates of work opportunities for the local people with an influx of devotees and tourists to the city. It is interesting to note that around 5 lakh devotees had darshan at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir just a day after the pran pratishtha on 22nd January.

Ram Mandir will make Uttar Pradesh richer by Rs 4 lakh crore: SBI research outlines UP’s ascension as the “face of New India”

According to a recent SBI Research study, the Ram temple and other tourism-focused efforts could substantially increase Uttar Pradesh’s tax collections by much to Rs 25,000 crore in 2024-25.

“The completion of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and multiple initiatives taken by UP government to promote tourism could result in an additional tax revenue of up to Rs 25,000 crore per annum due to spurt in tourists in FY2,” according to a report published by the SBI.

The report said that Ayodhya would be the most significant factor, and with an expected tourism boom, Uttar Pradesh might gain almost Rs 4 lakh crore this year.

The report further stated that “Given the completion of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya this year and a melange of initiatives taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to promote tourism, we believe that the total expenditure by tourists (domestic + foreign) in UP may cross Rs 4 lakh crore mark by end of this year.”

The convergence of divinity and progress is certain to improve India’s cultural and economic strength while also reviving India’s lost history. It is also a slap in the face for those who opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, claiming that “Mandir se rozgar nahi milta”.