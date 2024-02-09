On February 8th, Haldwani, Uttarakhand, erupted in unbridled violence as Muslim mobs went on a murderous rampage. The mob attacked police authorities who had gone to Haldwani to demolish a Madrasa, built illegally. This action was not one carried out on a whim – it was after the High Court ordered the authorities to do so.

The mob went on a rampage when the Municipal Corporation team, led by Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh, and SDM Paritosh Verma, utilized heavy machinery, including a JCB machine, to raze the illegal structure located in Malik’s garden under the Banbhulpura area of Haldwani. Officials said that they had sent a notice to the management of the madrasa informing them that the structure had been illegally built near the Banbhulpura police station. The madrasa management, in turn, could not furnish any documents substantiating that the structure was not illegally constructed. Moreover, the Corporation had previously seized three acres of land near the site of the illegal madrasa and namaz place, which they now demolished.

The irate mob reportedly pelted stones at the policemen and Haldwani Municipal Corporation workers present there. Later, they surrounded the police station and went on to set fire to the vehicles stationed outside the Banbhulpura police station. The mob also set a transformer on fire, resulting in a power outage in the area. Several journalists and administration officials were trapped inside the police station as a mob surrounded the Banbhulpura police station.

While the mob went on a rampage, the Uttarakhand government ordered shoot-at-sight orders with curfew being imposed in several areas. 4 have died in the violence so far and over 300 police personnel have been injured. Among the injured police officers, several woman police officers have been grievously hurt. Here is a snippet of what the Muslim mob did to police officers.

Images of police officials injured in Haldwani violence

Videos of the horrific violence that emerged showed Islamists pelting stones, shooting guns, and indulging in rampant arson and violence. There are testimonies from police officials which claim that the Muslim mob wanted to set them on fire.

Despite the information that has emerged since the violence began and the fact that the violence had also erupted only days after the Uniform Civil Code was passed in the state, media and the online mob of Jihadis started giving cover fire to the on-ground Jihadis.

One Islamist claimed that “this” was the “same old game” which was being played out in Haldwani where allegedly the Muslims were first provoked and instigated, and then, when they “resisted”, those injured in the violence (police officers and Hindus) are “crying victim”.

Screenshot of tweet

Essentially, what Saif is saying is that the process of the law itself is a provocation to Muslims and any attempt to enforce the law is an affront. Further, he is branding all violence by the Muslims as the “language of the oppressed” essentially saying that Muslims somehow have the right to commit arson, pelt stones, shoot and commit violence because of their internalised victimhood.

This is, of course, the same strategy that Islamists use the world over. They commit unbridled violence and then, that violence is justified in the name of their imagined victimhood. The playbook is simple and is deployed by the Islamists from Israel to India.

When Muslims indulge in violence, it is because the Muslims are the oppressed victims and the unbridled violence is the language of the oppressed. Since Muslims are the oppressed, they have a right to indulge in violence against non-Muslims and should not be blamed for it. Once they indulge in violence, there should be no ill-will towards the Muslims because that would be Islamophobic. Muslims, even though they celebrate the violence against non-Muslims, are not the same as those who committed the violence. The non-Muslims against whom the violence has been perpetrated are the actual aggressors because they did something to anger and hurt the Muslims – anger and hurt which is justified, and therefore, the violence is the legitimate act of the victims (the Muslims – not the ones being attacked). Any cognisance of the fact that their religious doctrine ordains them to kill the non-Muslims is immediately and automatically Islamophobic. After the Muslims indulge in violence and other Islamists celebrate that violence, any act of self defence or retaliation is oppressive and genocidal.

This playbook was employed rather beautifully by the online mob of Islamists and Jihadi allies.

Millat Times was one of the propaganda handles at the forefront of crying victim.

Tweet by Millat Times

They gloss over the fact that the Muslim mob went on a rampage hurling stones and petrol bombs and committing widespread arson, in an attempt to murder police officials and burnt them alive.

What they do claim is that the Muslims are being provoked because their religious structure was being demolished without cause – a lie because it was being razed owing to a High Court order. They also claim that Muslim women were being attacked by the police who had gone there to protest peacefully. This is again an absolute lie. The Islamists have a habit of keeping their woman and children at the forefront so they can either dent police action or, they can later cry victim claiming that their women were “attacked”. Amid widespread violence, one could see burqa-clad women attempting to help the Jihadi mob – a fact that is also glossed over by Millat Times.

Lastly, they claim that the government, without cause, issued shoot-at-sight orders against Muslims. A classic victim-playing ploy which does not tell readers that shoot-at-sight orders were issued only AFTER the Muslim mob went on a rampage attempting to murder and burn police officers alive.

Jihadis using their women to play victim after indulging in violence is not new. This is a phenomenon we observe every time there is violence by the Islamists. Several Islamist handles spread the same misinformation.

🚨 Indian police attack Muslim women protesting against the demolition of an Islamic school in Banbhulpura, #Haldwani, #Uttarakhand.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued shoot-at-sight orders in Haldwani's Banbhulpura after riots broke out following the… pic.twitter.com/55tTQnq9qc — DOAM (@doamuslims) February 8, 2024

Cowards Lathi Charged on women in Uttrakhand.



And this video is proved that muslim women are socially politically educated and aware. And knew what is happening to them.pic.twitter.com/kTMyLVJClc — Laibah Firdaus. لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) February 8, 2024

Another narrative that seems to be taking root is another example of how the classic Islamist book ploy plays out – Indulge in violence and then blame others when they defend themselves.

A handle that appears to be an ardent follower of AltNews’ co-founder and fake news spreader in-chief, Mohammad Zubair, tweeted a video insinuating the stone pelting was done by the police and Hindus because, in the video, one could see stones being pelted while slangs at Muslims were being hurled.

Is this a fake video? No. It is not. However, the Islamists have learnt from years of spreading propaganda the perfect way to twist facts.

According to the police, there were no stones on rooftops in Haldwani up until the 30th of January. It was after the 30th of January, while the case of the illegal Madrasa was being heard in the High Court, did the Muslims started collecting stones and acid pouches on their rooftop. The DM of Nainital category explained that the violence was pre-planned and that the Islamists had decided that the day the authorities came to demolish the structure following the High Court order, they would indulge in violence against them. She also explains how there were multiple mobs and after the initial mob pelting stones was pushed back by the police, another emerged with acid pouches. She further explains how there was an attempt to burn police officers alive.

#WATCH | Haldwani violence | DM Nainital, Vandana Singh says, "The demolition drive started peacefully, the force was deployed for prevention…Stones were pelted on our Municipal Corporation's team…It was planned that the day the demolition drive will be conducted the forces… pic.twitter.com/JL098EatbW — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

With this information and the several visuals of the violence that has emerged, it is obvious that the Muslim mob indulged in pre-planned, calculated violence against the authorities when they went to Haldwani to implement the High Court order.

When there is arson, stone pelting, shooting and acid pouches being hurled by thousands of Islamists, it is obvious that the actual victims of the violence would try to defend themselves and in the process, not only hurl the stones back but also be angry enough to hurl some slurs along with it as well.

This act of self-defence, however, is taken as an act of aggression by the online mob of Islamists, completely forgetting that the violence was perpetrated by their co-religionists and the victims had to retaliate only to defend themselves from their onslaught.

If one believes that this campaign of lies was being spearheaded by random Twitter accounts only, one would be sorely mistaken. TheWire, the Left propaganda outlet and the greatest ally of the Islamists started peddling the same lies as the online mob.

Excerpt of The Wire’s report

Here are the assertions by TheWire:

No demolition order was produced by the authorities. Women were beaten. Authorities allowed two people to retrieve “religious books” from the Madrasa before demolition. “Few police officers” got injured when “people from the area retaliated”.

Now, that there was no demolition order produced by the authorities seems to be an absolute lie. Firstly, this was a High Court ruling and not a random government decision. Secondly, the DM of Nainital categorically stated that the violence was preplanned for the day of the demolition. If the residents of the area did not know of the demolition and the court order, one has to ask The Wire how they managed to collect stones and acid pouches to attack officials. Officials have also categorically said that they had sent a notice to the management of the madrasa informing them that the structure had been illegally built near the Banbhulpura police station. The madrasa management, in turn, could not furnish any documents substantiating that the structure was not illegally constructed.

The next assertion is that only a “few police officers” got injured when people retaliated. The Wire here fails to ask (perhaps intentionally so) what was the mob retaliating to since the authorities had merely come there to implement a court order.

One assertion by The Wire, perhaps unintentionally so, exposes just how vicious the Islamists are. The Wire wrote that the eyewitness they spoke to said that the authorities allowed two people to go into the Madrasa and retrieve their religious books in Haldwani. This clearly shows that there was no anti-Muslim campaign being run by the authorities as The Wire or the online mob of Islamists would have their readers believe. If they indeed wanted to run an anti-Muslim campaign, they would not have let them retrieve their religious books. Despite this piece of information, however, The Wire helps the online and on-ground mob whitewash their crimes by parroting lies and conjectures.

As more information emerges from Haldwani, the cacophony of the online mob would only increase in an attempt to not only shield the on-ground Jihadis but also to instigate more violence.