Wednesday, February 21, 2024
HomeNews Reports'MNCs will be required to display the number of Kannadiga employees on notice boards...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘MNCs will be required to display the number of Kannadiga employees on notice boards on campuses’: Karnataka Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi
Karnataka Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi. Image Source: X handle of ANI
9

On Wednesday (21st February), Karnataka’s minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi said that multinational companies in Karnataka should display the number of Kannadiga employees on notice boards on their campuses. The minister has also threatened that the licenses of the companies will be cancelled if they fail to display the numbers of employees. This statement by the minister has stirred controversy as it follows the policy of Karnataka’s ruling Congress leaders in the name of linguistic pride. The state government recently passed a new rule on Thursday (15th February) according to which business licenses would be cancelled if the signboards do not have 60 per cent Kannada.

Shivaraj S Tangadagi is the minister of Kannada and cultural affairs in the state government. He said on Wednesday, “Multinational companies will be required to display the number of Kannadigas employed on notice boards at their campuses. Failure to comply with the language requirement may result in the cancellation of licenses, as stated by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.”

On Wednesday (14th February), the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend the 2022 Act, was tabled in the Karnataka state assembly house during the budget session. It was passed on Thursday. While moving this bill, Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi said, “In the rules, we will provide for cancellation of licences. Only when licences are cancelled will businesses and establishments feel the pinch. At the time of issuing fresh licences or renewing existing licences, we will first ensure that they have complied with the rules on using Kannada in (name) boards.”

The Karnataka state government and the Congress party have been relying on invoking linguistic pride issues since the Congress party came to power in the state in 2023. It has targeted Hindu organisations like Bajrang Dal right from the state assembly election manifesto. The various freebies schemes of government have proved a burdening load on the state exchequer. However, the state Congress leaders were seen criticising the union government for allocating less funds in comparison to the taxes collected from the Kannada state.

Now, the state government asking companies to display the number of employees from various linguistic backgrounds is seen as a step that may further disrupt the state. There are many multinational companies in Karnataka. Bangalore is considered a start-up hub. Thousands of non-Kannadiga employees in these companies live in Karnataka. Displaying these numbers may incite hostile situations for these businesses and their employees.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee announces ‘alternative Aadhaar cards’ for minorities alleging mass deactivation of Aadhaar cards

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: CPI(M) workers put up hoarding covering saffron flags at Attukal Temple during Pongala festival, Hindu activists tear it down leading to clashes with...

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana farmers say protesters from Punjab fooled their children during Farmer Protest 1.0, made them heroin addicts, vow to stop them from entering Delhi

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Joint team of Kerala and Ajmer police attacked by criminals Danish and Shahjad in Dargah area, IPS injured

OpIndia Staff -

Security agencies flag to central govt list of Indian influencers peddling pro-China propaganda, say they do so after taking money from CCP

OpIndia Staff -

Healthy Children, Healthy Future: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says the govt is providing eggs thrice a week in mid-day meals for tea garden...

OpIndia Staff -

Income Tax Department recovers Rs 65 crores from Congress account, party approaches ITAT

OpIndia Staff -

“Ready to discuss all issues including MSP, crop diversification, stubble”: Union Government invites protesting farmers for fifth round of talks

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens to target India-England cricket match in Ranchi, asks Maoists to create disturbances, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: 4-year-old girl killed, two others wounded by stray dogs in Bijnor district; 10th incident in 15 months

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com