The Mumbai Police on Wednesday debunked TMC MP Saket Gokhale for making misleading claims over “factually inaccurate” news published in a news daily against the Enforcement Directorate.

“The News report quoted by you is factually incorrect and we have communicated to the editor of the newspaper concerned. You have distorted the news further with your insinuations to suit your narrative. Your apparently motivated act has legal consequences, please note,” the official X handle of Mumbai Police tweeted in response to Gokhale’s insinuations against the ED.

Gokhale had shared an image of the article insinuating that the ED was using gangs to allegedly extort money for BJP funds. The article was published in the Mumbai tabloid Mid-day which cited Crime Branch officials stating that files recovered from arrested men, who are suspected of extorting Rs 100 crores, may have been used in collusion with some individual from the Enforcement Directorate.

“They had OVER 200 confidential investigation files belonging to the ED with them & used those. How were these copies leaked by the ED to a criminal gang? Or is the ED targeting companies & then handing over their files to criminal gangs to outsource extortion of money for BJP funds?” Gokhale had tweeted.

However, the Mumbai Police debunked Gokhale’s tweet, stating that he had distorted the news with further insinuations to suit his narrative. It further added that they had communicated about the factual inaccuracy of the article to the editor of the newspaper concerned.

The case pertains to the recovery of Rs 13.63 crore in cash and valuables by Mumbai Police Crime Branch from Khar resident Hiren Bhagat, the sixth accused in the Rs 164 crore extortion bid against a city developer. The gang threatened the developer with arrest in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case intending to extort money. The crime branch additionally found documents linked to various cases under investigation by the ED and the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing at accused Hiren Bhagat’s residence. Reportedly, the accused were using ED’s name to extort money from their victims.