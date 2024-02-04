Rohingya Muslims are illegally entering India from Bangladesh, taking Aadhaar cards and the identities of deceased persons to live here. Bangladeshi infiltrators are using the IDs of persons who have died in various parts of India to fake their identities.

In a recent investigation, probe agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) found evidence against a human trafficking group that infiltrates and settles Rohingya Muslims in India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed two charge sheets on Wednesday (31st January), identifying three Bangladeshi nationals in a case involving the trafficking of Rohingya and Bangladeshi people into India as part of an extensive network of traffickers.

The persons accused in the charge sheets are Mohammad Soriful aka Babu Mian., Shahabuddin Hossain, and Munna alias Noor Karim. The NIA said that the accused in the “Tamil Nadu Human Trafficking” case were actively involved in forging Indian documents to cover up their real identity. Notably, the investigation in this case has been ongoing since 7th November last year.

During the investigation, it was found that Babu, in collusion with other accused, allegedly used to traffic and receive trafficked Bangladeshi citizens. He had knowingly facilitated their unlawful stay in India without proper documentation. Reports say that the accused was also found to have employed and exploited the victims.

Babu S.K. was accused of forging his birth certificate and driver’s licence, as well as illegally obtaining numerous other Indian identity documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, PAN cards, fake degrees, marksheets and passports. The accused trio was fabricating these documents for Rohingya Muslims who had been illegally brought into India.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, during the interrogation by the probe agencies, these three accused revealed that they used the documents of deceased Indian citizens to provide Rohingya Muslims with Indian identities. The NIA has received information about numerous such people from the accused. The full dataset is being investigated, and such infiltrators are being identified.

Meanwhile, the NIA has received information about Rohingya infiltrators in many states, including Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Assam, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

Aadhaar card has been made mandatory for obtaining birth and death certificates since October 2023. The information will be forwarded to UADAI as soon as the deceased’s Aadhaar card is submitted for the death certificate. The deceased’s name will be removed from everywhere after his Aadhaar is deactivated.

The Bhaskar report says that Babu Mian and Munna used to provide identity-related documents to Bangladeshi infiltrators, as well as educational documents such as mark sheets, degrees, and other certificates, allowing Rohingyas to settle anywhere in India. However, they used to say that the documents should not be used for jobs.

Accused Shahabuddin Hossain worked in collusion with some government officials to collect the data of deceased persons. Babu Mian and Munna used these Aadhaar numbers and other information to update the records of infiltrators of similar age to themselves. Once the data was updated, they would alter the address. Following that, ration cards, PAN cards, and other documents were produced using the same Aadhar card.

Notably, the influx of illegal immigrants into India via Bangladesh has been ongoing at an alarming scale. Recently, it was reported that Bangladeshi nationals enter India by paying just Rs 15,000 and then use bogus documents to change their identities before settling and doing business here. In one such case in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, the police apprehended a Bangladeshi brother and sister. The duo had entered India illegally by paying Rs 15,000 to an agent.

On 30th January, three Rohingya men were sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for trafficking two Rohingya women from Bangladesh to Nuh, Haryana in 2021, and raping them. The three convicts have been identified as Mohammad Ayas, Hafeez Ahmed, and Mohammad Yunus. According to Nuh police, two women in their early 20s illegally sneaked into India from Bangladesh by giving Rs 25,000 to a person.