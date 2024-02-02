The influx of illegal immigrants into India via Bangladesh continues. Bangladeshis enter India by paying just Rs 15,000 and then use bogus documents to change their identities before settling and doing business here. However, the government continues to push against such illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators. One such case has been reported in Rajasthan’s Ajmer wherein, police apprehended a Bangladeshi brother and sister.

The two rented a home in Ajmer’s Dargah locality using counterfeit IDs. They both entered India for the second time. They were found in possession of a fake Aadhaar card. These fake Aadhaar cards described the duo as residents of the 24 Parganas area of ​​West Bengal. They had been living in Ajmer for nearly two months, running a clothing business. CID arrested the duo based on suspicion.

The arrested brother-sister duo has been identified as Nahid Hussain (21) and Mahmuda Akhtar (30). Mahmuda Akhtar had already travelled to India twice on a visa. During that time, Mahmuda travelled and worked in various cities in India, including Hyderabad, Calcutta, and Ajmer. However, she returned to Bangladesh during Corona outbreak. Mahmuda informed the police that she did not get a visa this time, therefore she entered India illegally through agents.

Illegal entry into India for just Rs 15,000

Reports say that Nahid Hussain and Mahmuda Akhtar are residents of the Munshiganj district of Bangladesh. The arrested duo planned on coming to India since there was a lack of work in Munshiganj, a district near Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka. Both had been residing in Ajmer for two months.

During an interrogation by the police, they revealed that people from Bangladesh can easily enter India for just Rs 15,000. They added that people of both Bangladesh and India are involved in this conspiracy. Many brokers operate in the border area, taking money to cross the border.

Bangladeshis enter India illegally from under the fence

The arrested Bangladeshi infiltrators claim they entered from under the fence adding that this can only be done through an agent. After arriving in India, they continue to live their lives using forged documents and identification cards. Both stated that they were in India before the lockdown. The duo came to India for the second time.

Nahid and Mahmuda resided in leased rooms in Ajmer’s Nala Bazaar. Both had changed their names. The siblings were residing and conducting business in Ajmer while dodging the attention of the security forces. However, they were exposed, and the police arrested them. Subsequently, the duo has been sent to the detention centre in Alwar.

Ajmer has become a hub for Bangladeshi infiltrators

Notably, BJP leaders and officials in Ajmer have often complained to the District Police and Intelligence about Bangladeshis illegally residing in various parts of Ajmer, including the Dargah. However, the Congress government’s appeasement tactics prevented any action against them. Now, the action began as the BJP came to power in the state.

There are many Bangladeshis suspected to be living illegally in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Many Bangladeshi infiltrators have been apprehended in recent years. In light of this issue, the Rajasthan government has appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police Gauri Shankar as the nodal officer. He has been assigned the task of systematically arresting the Bangladeshi infiltrators.