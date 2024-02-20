Amidst police action against hateful Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari in multiple hate speech cases, yet another video of the Mufti has surfaced online wherein he is heard using casteist and derogatory slurs against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

In a 49-second-long video, Mufti Azhari attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his bulldozer action against criminals. Azhari asserted that CM Yogi was bulldozing houses and shops of poor Muslims and while doing this he was heard using highly derogatory slurs against Uttar Pradesh CM. This video was shared by a YouTube channel named ‘Barakati Network’ on 5th November 2023.

“People across the land of Hindustan are getting scared, they have started panicking (Hindustan ki sarzameen par log abhi se ghabrane lag gaye, darne lag gaye). What will happen…if these thieves, Ch*mar, such an animal living in the jungle bulldoze a poor person’s house then do not be afraid (Kya hoga…arey chor, ch*mar aaye, jungle mein rehne wale aise janwar hukumton par baith kar ke agar kisi gareeb ke ghar par bulldozer chalate hain toh tum khauf na khana). This baba [Yogi Adityanath] has less strength than even insects (keede).

You [Muslims] should not fear their terror (Arey ye toh keedon se bhi kam taaqat rakhne wale baba [Yogi Adityanath] hain jinki haibat se tumko ghabrane ki zarurat nahi darne ki zarurat nahi). Challenge them and say that you have destroyed a house or bulldozed someone’s shop. These are walls and can be built again (Unko lalkaar karke kaho tumne toh ek ghar nasht kiya hai ya kisi ki dukaan par bulldozer chalaya hai. Ye toh deewarein hain ban jayengi). And if it pleases you then run your bulldozer over our chests, even then we will keep calling the name of our Prophet (Jis din tumhara mann kare seene par chalao uss waqt bhi hum apne nabi ka naam pukaarte rahenge),” Mufti Salman Azhari said.

Mufti Salman Azhari has a history of delivering inflammatory speeches and instigating Muslim youths against Hinduism. On February 14, a video of Mufti Salman Azhari, whom Gujarat Police recently arrested for his inflammatory remarks, made rounds on social media. In the video, Azhari could be seen instigating the youths against Hindus and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

EXCLUSIVE!



Three days before 'Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha' – Mufti Salman Azhari instigated Muslim youth in Jalna, towards a final religious war.



Date: January 19th, 2024

Location: Jalna, Maharashtra

Organiser: Shar Sawar Dargha



cc: @MaharashtraPolice, @DGPMaharashtra,… pic.twitter.com/sPpn15Zfiv — Treeni (@_treeni) February 9, 2024

Prior to this, he also gave a speech in Jamsar, Bikaner, Rajasthan, where he asked the Sunni Muslim youths to sacrifice their lives for Islam.

On 12th February, controversial Islamic cleric Mufti Salman Azhari was arrested and he is now facing legal action in Gujarat for making provocative remarks. Modasa police arrested him within 24 hours of the Bhachau Court of Kutch granting him bail. A case was filed against Azhari at Modasa Town Police Station, and action was subsequently taken by the police. The court granted five days remand after Mufti Azhari was produced in the court.

Right after Mufti Salman Azhari was granted bail in Kutch, Modasa police intervened and took him into custody from Kutch police. Azhari was taken into custody by Aravalli police and brought before a court asking for a 10-day remand. However, after hearing both sides’ arguments, the court ordered a 5-day remand.

Earlier, Gujarat Police arrested him on 4th February for his inflammatory speech in Junagadh on 31st January. On January 31, accused Mufti Salman Azhari gave a hateful speech during a program attended by a large number of Muslims on the grounds of Narayan Vidya Mandir near the Junagadh court.

In June 2022, during Kanhaiyalal and Umesh Kolhe’s brutal murders, Mufti Salman Azhari instigated and dog-whistled Muslims across India to commit Jihad and execute suicide attacks.

Notably, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had recently said that an investigation will be conducted into the terror angle in the case against Azhari. As reported earlier, Gujarat ATS SP Om Prakash Jat said that ATS will probe the financing of Mufti Azhari’s trust ‘Al-Amaan Education and Welfare Trust’ in addition to his activities.