Sunday, February 18, 2024
Updated:

Pakistan: Cricket ‘expert’ Mohsin Ali tries to hit wife during YouTube live, defends his actions

Mohsin Ali said, "Thanks to Allah, we respect our mother, sister and wife and my 31-year-long marriage demonstrated evidence of the same. This is not domestic violence. Learn some manners."

OpIndia Staff
Screenshot of the video.
Screengrab of the video.
9

A shocking event transpired during a YouTube live stream of Pakistani cricket ‘expert’ Mohsin Ali, in which he tried to hit his spouse when she interrupted the feed. The video opened with a conversation about cricket, hosted by another journalist named Rizwan Haider. However, the atmosphere changed immediately when a woman’s voice was heard and Mohsin Ali turned to face her. After that, he raised his left hand in a threatening gesture, expressing his anger at her unwanted presence.

The incident soon sparked concerns about domestic abuse, as viewers expressed their displeasure over his actions. Mohsin Ali shocked everyone by defending himself when people on the live broadcast accused him of violent behaviour.

One of the audience members, named Anshul Raj Singh, wrote, “First of all humanity come first. Apologise Mohsin because you committed domestic violence at 1:40 seconds in this live. Respect your partner.” Similar comments started to appear in the live chat and the cricket analyst offered a bizarre argument in support of his conduct.

Rizwan Haider tried to give an explanation but Mohsin Ali interrupted him and stated, “Let me address the issue. My brother Anshul, the thing is that when you are doing live and there is distortion, even you don’t know what kind of violence you would be capable of. 31 years of married life. My marriage is older than your age. Talk about domestic violence with those who were born into it. Thanks to Allah, we respect our mother, sister and wife and my 31-year-long marriage demonstrated evidence of the same. This is not domestic violence. Learn some manners.”

Meanwhile, netizens also voiced their disgust over the incident as the video gained major traction on social media. Someone remarked that the incident was nothing out of the ordinary for Mohsin Ali because this is how he normally acts.

Another one commented that it was a regular occurrence in Pakistan.

A user added that Mohsin Ali was a “frustrated husband.”

Another netizen tagged the Islamabad Police’s official handle and asked for Mohsin Ali’s arrest.

Numerous other social media users made similar observations. Notably, Mohsin Ali enjoys substantial social media followers with over 107K subscribers on his personal YouTube channel and more than 577K on Rizwan Haidar’s channel where he regularly makes appearances to share his cricketing expertise.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

