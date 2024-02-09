Friday, February 9, 2024
Pakistan elections: Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz win seats in Lahore, govt cites ‘internet issues’ for delayed results

Nawaz Sharif secured victory in NA-130 constituency with 171024 votes, Geo News reported, citing results from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

As results trickled in from the counting of votes in Pakistan general elections, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had won 12 seats, Dawn reported.

The daily, citing provisional results of the Election Commission of Pakistan, said that independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had won 8 seats.

Khan was disqualified from contesting the elections due to criminal convictions, and his supporters contested as independent candidates.

Local media outlets in Pakistan today started reporting results of the polls conducted in the national and provincial assemblies that began at 8 am on February 8 and was conducted by 5 pm on the same day.

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry today said delay in election results, which was supposed to be out by Friday morning, was due to a “lack of connectivity,” which it stressed was the result of preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security.

Nawaz Sharif secured victory in NA-130 constituency with 171024 votes, Geo News reported, citing results from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Results of the 265 contested seats in the National Assembly,

According to the results received from all polling stations, former prime minister and brother of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif secured victory in NA-123 seat by garnering 63,953 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Afzal Azeem received 48,486 votes.

Additionally, Shehbaz Sharif secured victory in the Lahore PP-158 seat by receiving 38,642 votes while independent candidate Yousuf Ali was runner-up with 23,847 votes. His son Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif won his seat with 105960 votes from Lahore’s NA-118 seat.

PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz secured victory in Lahore’s PP-189 seat with 23,598 votes, according to ARY News report.

According to unofficial results received from all polling stations, Hamza Shehbaz secured victory against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Aliya Hamza, who received 100,803 votes, ARY News reported.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has contacted the Chief Secretaries, DROs and Provincial Election Commissioners, and issued strict instructions to ensure immediate declaration of results, according to an ECP press release cited by The News International reported.

Polling was conducted for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies. For this election, voting in one seat was postponed due to the death of a candidate. Pakistan’s National Assembly consists of 336 seats. 

