Monday, February 5, 2024
HomeNews ReportsParliamentary panel tables report in Rajya Sabha on 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Parliamentary panel tables report in Rajya Sabha on ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels’

In the report, sources said, the committee has provided recommendations to the government on addressing the terrorism threat, encompassing both domestic and international dimensions.

OpIndia Staff
Representative image
5

A report on ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels,’ crafted by a Parliamentary committee, has been submitted in the Rajya Sabha on Monday as the house convened for the day.

The document from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) was presented in the Upper House shortly after its assembly at 11 am.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal laid a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Twenty-Eighth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on the ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels’.

In the report, sources said, the committee has provided recommendations to the government on addressing the terrorism threat, encompassing both domestic and international dimensions. The reports of the Parliamentary Committees are significant and the government takes them seriously.

Due to the sheer volume of information and scale of operations that the Indian Parliament is required to undertake, it is not feasible to take up all issues on the floor of the House. Thus, Parliamentary committees – panels made up of MPs – are constituted to deal with such situations and take up sector-specific concerns.

The government is required to table an ‘Action Taken’ report for the House to judge the progress made on the suggestions of the committee. Even though committee reports aren’t binding on the government, they help the legislature ensure oversight of the executive.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs is a department-related standing committee (DRSC) of selected members of parliament, constituted by the Parliament of India, for the purpose of legislative oversight of the foreign policy, and decision-making of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Besides the report of the Committee, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 Bill in the Rajya Sabha later in the day to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The House will later resume discussion over the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also lay on the table, a statement (in English and Hindi) showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24. The Minister will also lay on the Table, a statement (in English and Hindi) showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants in respect of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with Legislature) for the year 2023-24.

She will also lay in the Rajya Sabha statements (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with Legislature), and statement under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006 (in English and Hindi). (ANI)

(With agency inputs)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsterrorism
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

“If Muslim youth go out of our control, no one can save India from civil war,” says controversial Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan miffed over...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Release Salman Azhari’: Muslim ‘journalists’ shamelessly defend radical Islamic preacher who made genocidal remarks against Hindus

OpIndia Staff -

Hong Kong: Multinational company loses $25 million after finance worker gets scammed with deep fake video call featuring CFO and staff

ANI -

Darbhanga: Lone Hindu family in Muslim-majority village harassed, forced to convert, objectionable items thrown in their house by Mohammad Guddu and Mohammad Laddu

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat Police gets 2-day remand for Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari in hate speech case, bringing him from Mumbai to Junagadh

ANI -

Death toll in Chile wildfires rises to 99, emergency declared

ANI -

Rashritya Hindu Dal president booked for pasting ‘Mandir’ sticker on Gyanvapi ‘Masjid’ signboard in Varanasi, Roshan Pandey says it is a temple now after...

OpIndia Staff -

Trader’s body CAIT advises traders to switch from Paytm to other payment apps following RBI’s order against Paytm Payments Bank

OpIndia Staff -

Kanhaiya Lal-like attack in Bhavnagar: Hindu tailor alleges police not adding Hanuman Chalisa angle and pressurising to change statement, police say accused being released

Meghalsinh Parmar -

‘Those who ruled after independence were ashamed of our own culture’ – PM Modi attacks Congress for ignoring Hindu sacred places

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com