On 22nd February 2024, PM Modi will attend the consecration of the Shiv Linga at the grand temple of Valinath Mahadev in Mehsana’s Tarabh. The consecration ceremony is slated on the auspicious occasion of Guru Pushya Amrit Siddhi Yoga in the presence of many saints and ascetics who will be coming from all across the country. The history of Valinath Mahadev Mandir is quite fascinating and magnificent. It is said that worship of Lord Valinath has been ongoing here since the time of the Mahabharata period. The faith of the local people is deeply connected with this divine Shivdham.

OpIndia reached out to the locals to find out about the glorious history of Mehsana’s Valinath Mandir. The Rabari community has a special reverence for Valinath Mahadev and the local Hindus also worship Valinath Mahadev. OpIndia contacted the local Rajdeepbhai Rabari whose entire family holds Valinath Mahadev in high esteem. Additionally, the Rabari community also takes special care of this temple. Rajdeepbhai Rabari told OpIndia about the glorious history of Valinath Mahadev Temple.

Lord Krishna himself installed the Shiva Pratima

According to Rajdeepbhai, Lord Shri Krishna settled in Dwarka. During that period, he frequently travelled to various places and forests in Gujarat for sightseeing. Once, he ventured into the forests of Darbha (the area where the recent Valinath temple stands) in North Gujarat. There, Lord Shri Krishna stayed along with his companions and engaged in a grand Rasleela with the gopis. However, in this Rasleela, the participation of any outsider men was strictly prohibited. It was during this time that Lord Mahadev expressed his desire to witness Lord Shri Krishna’s divine Rasaleela. Despite the prohibition, Mahadev decided to participate in the Rasleela in disguise, assuming the form of a gopi.

As the Gopis and even Mahadev himself were engrossed in the Rasaleela with Lord Krishna, Shri Krishna recognized Mahadev’s presence. He addressed Shivaji, saying, “You are the Lord of Lords, Mahadev, and are revered by all of us. Your presence brings immense auspiciousness to this occasion. How can we restrict your entry into this Rasleela? Please bless us with your divine form.” Upon hearing these words from Lord Shri Krishna, Mahadev revealed himself in his eternal and true form.

However, when disguised as a gopi, Mahadev had adorned vali (an ornament worn in the ear) which remained clung to his ears. At that moment, Lord Shri Krishna addresses him as Valinath.

After this entire sequence of events, Lord Krishna found the form of Mahadev to be supernatural and divine. Afterwards, Lord Krishna himself installed a statue of Lord Mahadev adorned with the vali there. Since then till now the idol of Lord Shiva is known as Valinath Mahadev. While in predominantly all Shiva temples, devotees worship Shivalinga, this (Valinath Mahadev) is perhaps the first temple in India where a Shiva idol is worshipped.

Connection with the Rabari community

The Rabari community of North Gujarat holds a great reverence for Valinath Mahadev. Behind this lies the magnificent history of the Valinath Mahadev Mandir. Several centuries passed after Sri Krishna installed the idol. During the cycle of time, amidst adverse circumstances, the Valinath Mahadev Mandir gradually deteriorated, and there came a time when the temple was buried under the earth. However, where there is truth, power, and divinity, it does not remain dormant forever.

About nine centuries ago, there was a Rabari settlement known as Moidavad near the forests of Darbha, close to the banks of a river known as Rupen River. A Rabari named Tabhovan Moydav was grazing cows when he started feeling sleepy and took shelter under the shade of a tree near the riverbank.

Tabhovan Rabari was feeling restless. In the meantime, he had a dream in which some divine power made him aware of the entire temple and its location. In the dream, he learnt that he should inform a hermit sitting under a tree at that place. He told that saint about the dream. As time passed, the saint was recognised as the first head priest Mahant Viramgiri Bapu of the Valinath temple. Tabhovan Rabari had discussed the dream with Viramgiri. After this excavations were carried out in which the remains of an ancient temple and a statue of Valinath Mahadev were discovered.

Subsequently, Tabhovan Rabari installed the idol of Valinath Mahadev there. At the same time, the Rabari community built a temple there and established it as the seat of saints. They installed Viramgiri Bapu as the first Mahant and Guru of Valinath Gadi. Tabhovan Rabari started the Gurugadi service in the Valinath area, established a village there, and started a settlement there. The village is Mahesana’s Tarabh, which was settled by Tabhovan Rabari 900 years ago. Because of this, the people of the Rabari community have a special reverence for Valinath Mahadev.

A prime example of social harmony, the temple is also mentioned in ancient scriptures

The journey of the revered Gaadipatis Mahants of the sacred Valinath Gaadi, established as the seat of the Rabari community’s spiritual lineage, is mentioned in ancient scriptures. During this journey, they travelled across the Kathiawad region of Saurashtra, receiving hospitality and imparting spiritual teachings. Hence, over the years, even the Kathi community of Saurashtra held as much reverence for Valinath Mahadev as the Rabari community did. Once, a Kathi gifted ‘Remi Ghodi’ to Gadipati Mahant, whose lineage is still alive today. Over time, changes have occurred in the Valinath temple established by Lord Krishna. Even after excavations, every Gaadipati Mahant has renovated this temple during their tenure and given it a new form.

At present, the construction of the magnificent and divine Valinath temple was initiated by former Gaadipati Baldevbapu at the cost of several crores. It has now been completed by the current Gaadipati Jayramgiri Bapu. Although established as the spiritual seat of the Valinath Rabari community’s lineage, the temple has been a centre of reverence for every community since ancient times and serves as an exemplary symbol of social harmony.

Each Gaadipati has contributed to the spread of their good deeds in every society. In this premises, many saints and devotees have attained living samadhi. Not only followers of the Sanatan Dharma, but many Muslims also had immense reverence for Valinath Mahadev in ancient times. A Muslim girl named Nathi Bai attained living samadhi in the temple at the age of 12, the evidence of which still exists today.

An ancient manuscript titled Kanhadde Prabandha, penned centuries ago by Padmanatha, also mentions the temple of Valinath Mahadev in the Darbha forest of Rupen Kantha. According to the locals, the antiquity, religious significance, and historical importance of the Valinath Mahadev temple, which serves as the focal point of faith for people of all castes, have been upheld by every ruler and chief minister even after independence. For centuries, if there is one major pilgrimage site in North Gujarat, it is Valinath. Furthermore, Valinath occupies a significant position among the 13 holiest akhadas of India. These 13 akharas participate in the Kumbh Mela, where they partake in royal baths and receive royal honours.

The Mahant of the Rabari community performs rituals as a temple priest

It is to be noted that people from different castes perform priestly duties in many temples and shrines in Gujarat. For centuries, temples in Gujarat have been breaking the myth that only Brahmins perform the duty of priest. Jayaramgiri Bapu, the current Gadipati of Valinath Temple was also born in the Rabari community. However, later he took Sanyasa as Mahant of Dashnami Akhara, but he is not a Brahmin by birth but works as a priest and Mahant of Valinath Mahadev temple, further promoting social harmony.

Not only in the Valinath Mahadev Madir but there are hundreds of temples in Gujarat where people from the entire Hindu community perform priestly duties. Even the famous pilgrimage site of Gujarat, Guru Ashram Bagdana does not have a Brahmin priest. There a person from the Ramanandi tradition has been given the status of a priest.

The magnificent history of the Valinath Mahadev temple in Mahesana is very interesting and popular. References to this history are found in many ancient texts as well. According to locals, Lord Valinath is worshipped by every community. It is not just a temple of the Rabari community. Devotees from every caste bow their heads to the deity. Along with that, many folk traditions and cultural practices are also associated with the Valinath Mahadev temple.