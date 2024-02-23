On Friday (23rd February), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared a Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job for the sister of farmer protestor Shubhkaran Singh, who reportedly died at the Khanauri border point. While farmer protestors claim that Singh died in police firing, Haryana Police had denied firing.

Taking to X, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced, “Financial assistance of Rs 1 crore will be given by the Punjab Government to the family of Shubhakaran Singh, who was martyred during the farmers’ protest at Khanauri border, and his younger sister will be given a government job. Appropriate legal action will be taken against the culprits.. They are performing their duty.”

खनौरी बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलन के दौरान शहीद हुए शुभकरन सिंह के परिवार को पंजाब सरकार की ओर से 1 करोड़ रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता और उनकी छोटी बहन को सरकारी नौकरी दी जाएगी.. दोषियों के खिलाफ उचित कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी ..फर्ज निभा रहे हैं… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 23, 2024

According to reports, 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh, a Bathinda local, was slain and 12 police officers were injured in clashes at the Khanauri border post on the Punjab-Haryana border on 21st February. The incident transpired as several protesting farmers attempted to approach the barricades.

As reported earlier, Shubh Karan Singh reportedly died after he was injured during a clash with police at Khanauri border. on Wednesday. He was rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where an injury on his head was found. While protestors claimed that he was shot by police, the police denied firing on protestors. Reportedly, doctors said that Singh was hit by a rubber bullet. On Wednesday, Haryana Police had denied the report of the death, saying that no farmer had died.

This came after the farmer protest took a violent turn on the resumption of the Delhi Chalo march on February 21, after a brief halt. Notably, clashes broke out between protesting farmers trying to break barricades and create tear gas of their own, and security forces deployed at the Punjab-Haryana border, particularly the Khanauri border.