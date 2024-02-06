Director of one of the all time blockbuster films ‘Animal’, Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga lambasted Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar in an interview over the latter’s comments on the film. Reacting to Javed Akhtar’s criticism against his film Animal, Vanga asked Javed Akhtar whether he shared the same advice with his son Farhan Akhtar or not. Vanga added that Javed Akhtar’s son produced web series like Mirzapur which was full of cuss words and is “pukeworthy”.

In an interview with film critic Siddharth Kanan, Vanga was asked about Javed Akhtar’s critical remarks on his film where he opined that the success of films like Animal are ‘dangerous’. For those unversed, in an event in December 2023, Akhtar said that the image of a hero in cinema should be created keeping in mind what is correct and what is not.

Though Javed Akhtar didn’t explicitly mention the name of the film it was an apparent dig at Vanga-directed Animal.

Javed Akhtar had said, in an obvious reference to Animal movie, “If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman… and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous.”

Reportedly, the official handle of the movie Animal slammed the Bollywood lyricist calling his art form a “big false”.

In recent interview about Javed Akhtar’s criticism, Vanga argued that the lyricist should have also questioned his son Farhan Akhtar for producing the web series Mirzapur.

Vanga said, “One thing is clear that he (Akhtar) didn’t see the film. That’s very clear in the comment that he didn’t see the entire film.”

Vanga added, “Abhi koi picture bina dekhe baat karta hai toh unke baare mein kya baat kare… Vo jo bhi ho, regular critic ho or best of the writers in the world…” (Translation – What can I say anything about anyone who speaks anything about a movie without watching it, then it doesn’t matter whether they are a regular critic or the best writer in the world.)

Vanga taking on Javed Akhtar's hypocrisy and selective bickerings! 🔥pic.twitter.com/q5zjEZcCHf — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 5, 2024

“He’s (Javed Akhtar) talking about my work, so obviously I’ll feel bad. It’s not only about him but anyone who is throwing stones at any art piece, why don’t they check their surroundings first?” Vanga fumed.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga explained that the criticism about his film being a misogynist may seem to be genuine from a person/actor like Nithya Menon or any actor who has great respect, and really believes in the art.

Vanga further slammed Javed Akhtar by citing the work of his son Farhan which according to Vanga is pukeworthy as its Telugu version was full of cuss words only.

Vanga added, “Did he tell the same thing to Farhan Akhtar when he was producing Mirzapur? Pura duniya bhar mein jitna gaaliyan hai wo Mirzapur ek show mein hai – It was full of cuss words. I have not seen the full show. I saw also around 15 scenes and when you see those scene in Telugu, you will really feel like puking. Why is he not checking his son’s work?”