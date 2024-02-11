On Saturday (10th February), Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, along with BJP MLAs, visited the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum seeking the intervention of Governor CV Ananda Bose to restore peace in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

On Saturday, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were issued, and internet services were snapped in Sandeshkhali. This happened after local women protested, demanding the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates: Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

Governor Bose was not present when BJP leaders paid a visit to Raj Bhavan. Officials stated that he is currently in Kerala. Adhikari and the BJP MLAs delivered the memorandum to Raj Bhavan officials. In the Raj Bhavan, BJP members raised slogans such as “Sandeshkhali is burning” and “Mamata is laughing”.

“I conveyed my demands to his secretary. They behaved well with us. If peace is not restored within 24 hours, we will sit on dharna in front of Raj Bhavan where the nephew of the Chief Minister sat on dharna a few days back,” Adhikari said.

During the protests, the Nandigram MLA said, “TMC is a rapist party. All BJP leaders have been arrested. No other party has any role in it but TMC… BJP is the only support of Hindu nationalists… We will not obey Section 144. All MLAs, ‘Mahila Morcha’, ‘Yuva Morcha’ will protest…”

Taking to X, Adhikari informed that the BJP leaders will meet the villagers in Sandeshkhali on Monday, February 12. He added that if the administration refuses to cooperate they will go do a sit-in protest outside Raj Bhavan.

“Today @BJP4Bengal MLAs marched to the Raj Bhavan to draw the Hon’ble Governor’s attention towards the rampant Human Rights violation in Sandeshkhali. As the Hon’ble Governor is out of the State, we conveyed our message to his OSD. We expect that Hon’ble Governor will visit Sandeshkhali instantly, once he returns. The BJP MLAs will visit Sandeshkhali on Monday to meet the Villagers. If the Administration don’t cooperate and create hurdles for us then we will sit in the demonstration at the Raj Bhavan for an indefinite period of time,” the BJP leader posted.

Meanwhile, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose said that the situation in Sandeshkhali is the ‘worst that could happen in a civilised society’ and called upon the state government to take effective action. The governor also sought a report on it.

“The Sandeshkhali incident shows the worst that could happen in a civilised society. Women are harassed and assaulted there. The established government has to act firmly and effectively. No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. The government has a responsibility to put an end to this. I understand that prohibitory orders have been issued there, the police are there, and the assembly is in session when in such a situation a goon or his group can take the law into their hands, then it means it’s a warning to the civil society. Let me get the report from the government. Action will be taken. Never think Bengal is a Banana Republic,” Governor Bose said.

Reacting to the Governor’s statement, Suvendu Adhikari said that it is high time to walk the talk. “I welcome the Hon’ble Governor’s statement on Sandeshkhali, but it’s high time to Walk the Talk. The People of West Bengal want to know, What Action will be Taken, if No Action is Taken by the WB Govt?” Adhikari wrote on X.

TMC in damage control mode, suspends Shahjahan Sheikh’s aide Uttam Sardar from the party

Aiming to salvage the situation, the TMC leadership suspended Uttam Sardar from the party for six years. The suspended TMC leader and Zilla Parishad member was subsequently arrested in the Sandeshkhali police station area.

Reports say that the now-suspended TMC leader was arrested on the complaint lodged by a woman against him in Sandeshkhali. Meanwhile, TMC leader and minister Partha Bhowmik said that the decision to suspend Uttam Sardar was taken by Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The decision to suspend came just a day after Bhowmik said the protests were limited to a small area.

“TMC and police conducted joint raids, arrested and tortured BJP workers”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Archana Majumdar has said that TMC members and the local police “jointly raided” the houses of protesting women and BJP workers. Majumdar said that the police even arrested and tortured them.

“Last night, in various villages of #Sandeshkhali, Trinamool and police jointly raided the homes of protesting women and BJP workers’, arrested them in false cases, and subjected them to torture. Today, when @BJP4Bengal went to meet the attacked families, we heard that section 144 has been imposed, and Mamata Banerjee’s police have detained us in AkunjiPara, 200 meters before Sheikh Shahjahan’s house, 6 kilometres before Sandeshkhali PS,” the BJP spokesperson posted on X.

Last night, in various villages of #Sandeshkhali, Trinamool and police jointly raided the homes of protesting women and BJP workers' , arrested them in false cases, and subjected them to torture.

Protests in Sandeshkhali

As reported earlier, several areas in Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal have been on the boil since 8th February. Locals, mainly women, have hit the streets demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee’s close aides Sheikh Shahjahan and two other TMC workers Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, believed to be close to Shahjahan.

As the protests intensified on Saturday, the third day of the agitation, the local police, working at the behest of TMC supremo and WB CM Mamata Banerjee, imposed Section 144 in various areas in Sandeshkhali and also banned the use of the internet in 16 panchayats scattered over the two blocks of Sandeshkhali-I and Sandeshkhali-II.

Hundreds of women residents of Sandeshkhali came out on the streets on Thursday with brooms, sticks, and farming tools, and blocked the roads. They are demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, whom they have accused of making their lives miserable for quite some time, even from before the attack on the ED’s men.

According to reports, the tension mounted on Friday (February 9) after angry villagers, led by women, in and around the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas, attacked the properties of Sheikh Shahjahan including a poultry farm owned by Shahjahan’s close confidant and Trinamool Congress leader Shibu Hazra. The locals said that the poultry farm was set up on a plot of land that the Trinamool Congress leader had forcefully usurped.

They also said that the poultry farm had developed into a centre for several illicit operations. Locals also stated several other instances where Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides had forcefully grabbed lands from poor villagers.