On Wednesday (28th February), Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai made an explosive claim that a victim had approached him to share allegations against senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. Taking to X, Dehadrai shared purported screenshots of the conversation where the victim claimed that on two separate encounters, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor made her ‘uncomfortable’ with his behaviour.

Claiming that the Congress MP should be behind bars, Dehadrai wrote, “THIS is Shashi Tharoor’s reality – sickening and grotesque – this vile man should be in jail. Happy to place this under sealed cover to protect the victim’s identity before any Court in India.”

Notably, in the screenshot of the purported chats, the victim claimed that she had been a fan girl of Shashi Tharoor. But on two occasions, she had to endure his “creepy stare”.

According to her claim, she felt like sharing her ordeal with Dehadrai because he had tweeted posts related to Shashi Tharoor which made her realise that, “it may be the man’s pattern”.

As per her account, she was present at the launch of Shashi Tharoor’s book B. R. Ambedkar: The Man Who Gave Hope to India’s Dispossessed, which happened in October 2022. Back then, Tharoor was running for the post of Congress President. After the book launch event, she had a little conversation with Shashi Tharoor stating that he was his huge admirer. She added that when they shook hands, she felt ‘uncomfortable’.

“Towards the end when we sort of shook hands, it was really weird cuz I felt him pressing my hand very uncomfortably and painfully. And for all of the conversation his eyes were literally glued to my chest which again was v v uncomfortable,” the purported chats read.

Going further in the conversation, the victim adds that she doesn’t know why in the first instance, she thought it was “unintentional” adding, “I genuinely couldn’t believe that the guy I had always like fan girled over could be like this.”

Alleging that it happened again, she gave details about another event where she again met with Shashi Tharoor. As per her claim, the second encounter took place at Amrit Mathur’s book launch.

She further alleged, “But again when I met him at another event (Amrit Mathur’s book launch) he was again talking to me with creepy stares.”

Regarding her decision to open up with the Supreme Court lawyer Jai Dehadrai, she noted, “I just felt like sharing this with you cuz when I saw your tweet I realised that maybe that’s the man’s pattern. It’s unfortunate. But anyways just wanted to give you huge props for standing up to (redacted name) can’t even tell you the horrendous stories I’ve heard from people about her as a person. I’m sure it isn’t easy standing up to these bullies. But you’ll do well for sure Stay strong!”

The earlier tweet of advocate Dehadrai related to Shashi Tharoor, being referred to in the chats, was reportedly posted on 8th December, last year in which, Jai tweeted, “Shashi Tharoor should be in jail, not in parliament.”

Notably, Jai Anand Dehadrai is reportedly the estranged ‘ex’ of TMC MP Mahua Moitra. The allegations of cash-for-query against Ms. Moitra stem from Dehadrai’s claims. Notably, on 15th October, BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey leveled serious allegations of bribery against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, based on details provided by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai. In his complaints, Advocate Dehadrai alleged that Moitra was paid in cash and gifts for asking questions in Parliament that favored tycoon Darshan Hiranandani’s business interests.