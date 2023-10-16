Following the allegations of ‘cash-for-query’ levelled against her, TMC MP Mahua Moitra made a cryptic post on 16th October claiming that it was a lame effort on the part of Mr. A (seemingly hinting at the Adani group) to depend on the lies of a “jilted ex”.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), TMC MP Moitra wrote (Archived), “Mr. A (seemingly Adani) – this lame statement your best efforts? Falling back on Fake Degree MP & a jilted ex’s lies?”

In her post, Moitra added that she will not stop until ED and CBI investigate her claims against Adani Group. She added, “I won’t rest till ED and CBI investigate and freeze ₹13000 cr coal scam you have stolen from Indians. I’m told even PM Modi is sick of you and your frauds.”

Earlier in the day, Mahua Moitra sent a legal notice to the BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, and a host of media organisations for allegedly ‘defaming’ her.

The notice to the advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai stated that they were once close friends. It added that after a falling out, Dehadrai allegedly repeatedly threatened Moitra with several vile, malicious, and vulgar messages, trespassed on her official residence, and stole personal belongings. According to the legal notice, this included Moitra’s dog, however, as per the legal notice, the dog was eventually given back. Moitra had reported Dehadrai to the police after repeated violations.

It is important to note that her cryptic tweet stating that the allegations against her are based on the lies of a “jilted ex” comes in the wake of social media rumours that her ex has betrayed her. Several social media users have claimed that she has been betrayed by her ex who has seemingly provided damning information about her alleged wrongdoings.

A Twitter (X) user by the handle Sootradhar wrote, “Her (Mahua Moitra’s) ex-boyfriend writes the entire history via an affidavit. If it’s a lie, he goes to jail for perjury and he is a Lawyer. So clearly, it’s game over for madam. The Adani group kept saying we are under attack by external and internal forces. This gets proved.”

Another user on X wrote, “Okay, these Mahua’s pictures leaked by her ex??”

Adani Group’s response to MahuaGate

Following the complaint filed by Supreme Court Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai before the CBI, the Adani Group released an official statement reiterating that some groups and individuals have been engaged in a smear campaign to besmirch the repute and harm the interests of the Adani Group.

In the official letter, the Adani group spokesperson highlighted recent reports that indicate a “quid pro quo” between Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of Hiranandani Group.

The complaint, filed in the form of a sworn affidavit, brought on record “the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy” by MP Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of Hiranandani Group, the Adani group’s spokesperson said.

On 15th October, BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey levelled serious allegations against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra. It is alleged that Moitra took cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask specific questions in the Parliament.

Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey also submitted a formal complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra and urged the Speaker for her immediate suspension.