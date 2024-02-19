On 19th February, The Supreme Court paused the parliamentary panel proceedings against government officials in Bengal over a complaint by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar.

The Supreme Court on Monday (February 19) stayed the proceedings of the Lok Sabha Privilege committee against the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and three other officials of the State of West Bengal initiated on a complaint filed by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar

The development came after the West Bengal government approached the Supreme Court over the Parliament’s Privilege Committee summons to the state’s Chief Secretary and Director General (DG). The committee issued the summons after a complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sukant Majumdar. In its plea, the state vouched for the officials and said that the petitioners were senior government officials who managed good conduct. However, because of the committee summons, they are being projected as “perpetrators”.

Speaking to News18, Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi confirmed that the West Bengal government has filed a plea in the apex court. Singhvi is representing DG in the court on the matter. He said the state government had pleaded with the court to scratch the privilege motion against the DG.

As per the reports, Sukant Majumdar and other BJP leaders wanted to visit Sandeshkhali. However, the state police stopped them, leading to a scuffle. During the incident, Majumdar fell on the road and was hospitalized. Later, he filed a complaint against the DG, accusing him of breaching the privilege.

The notice by the Privilege Committee was sent to the DG, CS, Additional SP and SP, asking them to appear before the committee on or before 19th February. Following the notice, TMC targeted the committee of turning blind eye to the incident where TMC leader and expelled MP Mahua Moitra was “dragged” out of Krishi Bhavan or when TMC MPs were “manhandled” by Delhi police.

The Lok Sabha privilege panel summoned the Chief Secretary of West Bengal and other senior officers based on a complaint by @BJP4Bengal State President @DrSukantaBJP who deserves an Oscar for his acting skills.



Where, we ask, was the Privileges Committee when Smt. @MahuaMoitra…

The state has claimed that though MPs have privilege, Majumdar was travelling as BJP state president in this case. Furthermore, reports suggest that the state has included video evidence to prove police did not “push” Majumdar, leading to him falling on the road.

Speaking to News18, Majumdar said the atrocities and misbehaviour done to him by West Bengal police was alarming. “That is why I have complained to the Privilege Committee, and the committee asked them to appear.” He accused TMC of shielding the officers at the behest of the state government. Accusing police of compromising his health, Majumdar said, “When I fainted, they did not allow my car to come out of the hotel for 20 minutes. They compromised my health. They also compromised with the security as they shifted me to the hospital that was one hour away in a police car from the location where the scuffle took place.”

Majumdar, designated Z security by the centre and J security by the state, accused the state police of allowing the escort car with CISF Jawans to accompany him to the hospital. “I am a Z category protected MP. Why have you not allowed my security personnel to move with me? If something happens in between that transportation from the hotel to the hospital, who will be responsible for that incident?” he added.

Sandeshkhali horror

Tensions have been high in Sandeshkhali since January when local women staged protests demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan and his accomplices Uttam Sardar and Shibu Prasad Hazra. The Sandeshkhali women have accused them of forcibly acquiring land, pumping saltwater into fields to render them unusable, and engaging in institutional sexual harassment. The women have accused them of sexually assaulting women “night after night and release them only when they are satisfied”.

On 8th February this year, hundreds of women in Sandeshkhali took to the streets to protest against land grabbing, non-payment of wages and sexual violence committed by Sheikh Sahajahan and his two aides. While TMC leader Shibu Prasad Hazra was arrested on 17th February over land grabbing and sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali, the primary accused, Sheikh Shahjahan, is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on 16h February, after its visit to Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, submitted a report recommending the President’s rule in the state, citing complete lawlessness. The report was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu. NCSC Chairperson Arun Halder also met with the President.

Halder said the President had assured the NCSC team that she would look into the matter and take action. The NCSC team was also allegedly misbehaved with by several police officials when it tried to enter Sandeskhali to meet with victims of sexual assault.