On Friday (23rd February), early in the morning, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA Lasya Nanditha (age 37) died in a road accident on Patancheru ORR (Outer Ring Road) in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad. She succumbed to serious injuries as her car crashed into the road divider.

Veteran Shiv Sena leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi passed away in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday. He was 86 years old. He was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on 21st February after a cardiac arrest. Joshi was Maharashtra’s chief minister from 1995 to 1999.

BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha’s car met with an accident on Nehru Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad. She was elected as a BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. MLA Lasya Nanditha’s car uncontrollably collided with the divider. In the picture revealed after the accident, it can be seen that the front part of her car has been shattered.

BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao condoled her demise.

Her driver has also suffered serious injuries in this road accident. Nandita was the daughter of five-time MLA G Sayanna. G Sayanna represented the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency five times. Sayanna passed away in February 2023, after which BRS gave Lasya Nandita a ticket from Secunderabad in the assembly elections held in Telangana.

She had a narrow escape in a road accident in Narketpally, Nalgonda district, on 13th February, just 10 days ago. She suffered minor injuries in that incident but a guard accompanying her her had lost his life. She was going to Nalgonda to attend the public meeting of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao when that incident occurred.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy posted on X, “The untimely death of Secunderabad Cantonment legislator Lasya Nandita left me deeply shocked. I had a close relationship with Nandita’s father Late Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year. It is very sad that Nandita also died suddenly in the same month this year. My deepest condolences to their family. I pray to God to rest her soul in peace.”

KT Rao – the working president of the BRS – shared his 10-day-old photographs with Lasya Nandita and wrote in an X post, “This was about a week ago. Just now heard the tragic & shocking news that Lasya is no more!! Woke up to the devastating loss of the young legislator who was a very good leader in the making My heartfelt prayers for strength to her family and friends in this terrible & difficult time.”

Maharashtra’s former chief minister and veteran Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi passed away at 3 a.m. on Friday (23rd February). He was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after he had a cardiac arrest on 21st February. He was 86. Manohar Joshi had closely worked with Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray since the inception of Shiv Sena in 1966. He was the first chief minister of the Hindutva alliance.

Manohar Joshi was known for his Kohinoor Technical Institute. He started as a tutor and established a grand network of branches of his technical coaching institute pan Maharashtra. For his background as a trainer, he was fondly called Joshi Sir in the political circles as well. His tenure as a chief minister of Maharashtra was known for significant achievements like the iconic Mumbai-Pune Expressway – the first of its kind in the country, Slum Area Redevelopment Schemes, Employment Guarantee Schemes, and most importantly crumbling the underworld in Mumbai with the help of a dashing home minister Gopinath Munde.

Manohar Joshi was the most important face of Shiv Sena in Delhi during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government from 1999 to 2004. Manohar Joshi worked as the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from 1999 to 2002. He also served as the speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004. He was a Rajya Sabha member from 2006 to 2012.

Maharashtra’s chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde posted on X, “Very sad to hear the news of the death of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, senior leader Manohar Joshi sir. A disciplined and firm leader who had great loyalty to Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and contributed wholeheartedly to building the Maharashtra he envisioned has passed away.”

Eknath Shinde further said in his post, “He had a deep affection for Maharashtra, Marathi people. He is recognised as a scholarly and cultured face in Maharashtra politics. Joshi Sir was very humble, moderate, courteous and disciplined. His achievements and contributions in the political, social and educational fields of Maharashtra brought about radical changes. He was passionate about the field of education. That is why he turned the youth towards education through Kohinoor Technical Institute.”

CM Eknath Shinde added, “Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government was led by Joshi Sir. He had a knack for taking everyone along and respecting everyone’s roles while working in an alliance. He had vast experience working in various positions such as corporator of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Mayor, Member of Legislative Council, MLA, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, MP, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Speaker of Lok Sabha and Member of Rajya Sabha. I consider it my fortune that I got the opportunity to work under his guidance in Shiv Sena.”

In the end, Eknath Shinde wrote, “Today we have lost a staunch, true Shiv Sainik who was true to the views of Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. May his soul rest in peace, this is the prayer to God. We share the grief of the Joshi family. Our emotional tribute to him!”