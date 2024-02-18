On Friday (16th February) Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) spokesperson Jui Biswas asked for the video footage from West Bengal as proof of the rapes against women in Sandeshkhali. She made this bizarre statement during a debate on the government news channel DD News. Biswas was participating in the program ‘5 Ki Panchayat’ on DD News with four other panelists.

When asked by the anchor Reema Parashar why the TMC government in the state is not filing any FIR regarding the rape cases as alleged by the local women of the Sandeshkhali area, Jui Biswas said, “Specifically speaking about the incident that took place here, a case was registered about the attack on the team of Enforcement Directorate and 17 persons are arrested in this case. Besides, our Bashirhat DIG of police formed a team of 10 women police personnel. This team visited the villages to confirm the veracity of the allegations. There was no statement by any woman about sexual harassment complaints. If there appears any such case, we will certainly take action. We have a woman Chief Minister who stands strong with women always in any hour of emergency and any hour of need. Fifty per cent of women in Bengal have voted for her. Her approach towards women has been that of development. We have a higher percentage of women MPs here. Our state is committed to women-centric development.”

The anchor then asked her, “Your party is in power in the state. The woman CM is from the same party. The police are accused of being hand-in-glove with the ruling party. The politician who is the main accused in the Sandeshkhali case is from your party and you say that the investigation will also be done by your party only. How exactly fair it seems?”

To this, Jui Biswas said, “Similar cases have happened in other states. Did anybody ask such a question at that time? In Hathras, it was even proved that the rape crime did take place. Show me a single piece of evidence or a single video footage to prove that rape took place. This all is a show staged by the BJP.”

Sandeshkhali protests

On 8th February this year, hundreds of women in Sandeshkhali took to the streets to protest against land grabbing, non-payment of wages, and sexual violence committed by Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, and his two aides Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

The women attacked Shahjahan’s illegally obtained properties and set fire to a poultry farm owned by Shiba Prasad Hazra. They also surrounded the Sandeshkali police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the trio. The agitation in the village lasted for 3 days.

On 10th February, the local police imposed Section 144 in various areas in Sandeshkhali and also banned the use of the Internet in 16 panchayats scattered over the two blocks of Sandeshkhali-I and Sandeshkhali-II.

In a bid to pacify the angry villagers of Sandeshkhali, the TMC leadership suspended Uttam Sardar from the party for six years. The suspended TMC leader and Zilla Parishad member was subsequently arrested in the Sandeshkhali police station area.

The Mamata Banerjee-led-TMC government also arrested a former CPI(M) MLA named Nirpada Sardar in connection to the case on 11th February. BJP leader Vikas Singh, who happens to be the Convener of the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, was also arrested in connection to the women’s protest against TMC goons.

On Friday (17th February), the police finally arrested TMC leader Shibu Prasad Hazra over land grabbing and sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali. The primary accused Sheikh Shahjahan, is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.