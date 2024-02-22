On 20th February, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that a TRIDENT missile misfired and crashed into the ocean. The test missile was launched on 30th January from the British nuclear submarine. This was the second missed test in a row. The last time TRIDENT misfired was in 2016.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that an anomaly occurred during the test. The nuclear submarine remained safe. The crew completed their doomsday drill and fired the TRIDENT 2 missile with compressed gas in the launch tube. However, the first-stage boosters did not ignite, leading to the missile splashing into the ocean and sinking.

The Sun quoted an unnamed source saying, “It left the submarine, but it just went plop, right next to them.” HMS Vanguard, the submarine from which it was launched, was hovering at launch depth. Though the missile sank into the ocean, it did not hit the submarine. As per the report, the 58-ton missile crashed into the ocean yards from the nuclear submarine that launched it, as its first-stage boosters did not ignite. The missile was propelled into the air by compressed gas in the launch tube, after which the boosters were supposed to ignite.

The submarine was under the surface, and the missile didn’t hit it.

A probe into the matter has been initiated, and a search operation has been commencing to recover the missile technology from the seabed at Port Canaveral, Florida.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “HMS Vanguard and her crew have been proven fully capable of operating the UK’s Continuous At-Sea Deterrent, passing all tests during a recent demonstration and shakedown operation (DASO) – a routine test to confirm that the submarine can return to service following deep maintenance work.

The test has reaffirmed the effectiveness of the UK’s nuclear deterrent, in which we have absolute confidence. During the test, an anomaly occurred.

As a matter of national security, we cannot provide further information on this; however, we are confident that the anomaly was event-specific, and therefore, there are no implications for the reliability of the wider Trident missile systems and stockpile.

The UK’s nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure and effective.”

Though the missile failed the test, the officials have stressed that the TRIDENT missile is one of the most reliable weapons systems in the world. TRIDENT missiles entered service with the Royal Navy in 1994. Since then, 12 TRIDENT 2 missiles have been fired, of which two failed. The failed missile was scheduled to travel 3,700 miles and hit the impact point in the mid-Atlantic between Brazil and West Africa. Each missile costs GBP 17 Million.

Notably, Vanguard Subs are ageing fleet and scheduled for replacement in the 2030s.

Royal Navy fails to recruit sailors

In June 2023, it was reported that the Royal Navy faced a personnel crisis as it failed to recruit new sailors. Reportedly, there was an increase in resignations and a slowdown in recruitment for 18 months, leading to a decline in the number of sailors. Stats showed that the total combined Naval Service personnel dropped from 40,000 in 2012 to 39,000 in 2022. Notably, there was a steep fall in personnel in 2013 when it reached around 38,000. Full-time Trained Regulars dropped from 33,500 in 2012 to 29,000 in 2022