Saturday, February 24, 2024
HomeWorldUS President Joe Biden, 81, says the key to his successful marriage is 'good...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

US President Joe Biden, 81, says the key to his successful marriage is ‘good sex’, new book reveals

"Joe Biden who can’t climb the stairs without falling, says the secret to his marriage is “good sex.” Really," tweeted one X user after a new book quoted US President as saying that the key to his successful marriage is "good sex".

OpIndia Staff
JOe Biden good sex
Joe Biden and Jill Biden (Image Source: DailyMail)
6

US President Joe Biden revealed that the key to his successful marriage is “good sex.” This disclosure comes from an upcoming book by Katie Rogers titled “American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden.”

Biden jests about his lasting connection relying on “good sex,” a remark that allegedly angers his wife Jill Biden. This tidbit is from Rogers’ book, exclusively excerpted by the Daily Mail. Rogers is an experienced reporter at the New York Times.

The revelation had the Twitterverse in splits, with many social media users taking jibes at the US President whose critics slam him as a politician who has slipped into senility

“Joe Biden who can’t climb the stairs without falling, says the secret to his marriage is “good sex.” Really,” tweeted one X user.

Others too mocked Biden for his purportedly risque comments on having ‘good sex’ with his wife.

This is not the first time that Joe Biden has been in the news for commenting about his sex life. In 2006 too, he commented about making love to his wife.

“I’d prefer to be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep,” Biden once shared with a group of supporters in 2006 ahead of his second presidential bid, leading a spokesman to declare the senator as “frankly totally in love with his wife.”

The book, set to be published Tuesday, also delves into the conflicting accounts of the couple’s whirlwind romance in the 1970s following the death of Biden’s first wife and intimate details about his nearly half-century marriage to Jill.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com