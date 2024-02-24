US President Joe Biden revealed that the key to his successful marriage is “good sex.” This disclosure comes from an upcoming book by Katie Rogers titled “American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden.”

Biden jests about his lasting connection relying on “good sex,” a remark that allegedly angers his wife Jill Biden. This tidbit is from Rogers’ book, exclusively excerpted by the Daily Mail. Rogers is an experienced reporter at the New York Times.

The revelation had the Twitterverse in splits, with many social media users taking jibes at the US President whose critics slam him as a politician who has slipped into senility

“Joe Biden who can’t climb the stairs without falling, says the secret to his marriage is “good sex.” Really,” tweeted one X user.

Joe Biden who can’t climb the stairs without falling, says the secret to his marriage is “good sex.” Really. pic.twitter.com/V6TvkZN9LY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 23, 2024

Others too mocked Biden for his purportedly risque comments on having ‘good sex’ with his wife.

Here is some of the Biden's "good sex"… pic.twitter.com/reJistAwqf — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) February 23, 2024

This is not the first time that Joe Biden has been in the news for commenting about his sex life. In 2006 too, he commented about making love to his wife.

“I’d prefer to be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep,” Biden once shared with a group of supporters in 2006 ahead of his second presidential bid, leading a spokesman to declare the senator as “frankly totally in love with his wife.”

The book, set to be published Tuesday, also delves into the conflicting accounts of the couple’s whirlwind romance in the 1970s following the death of Biden’s first wife and intimate details about his nearly half-century marriage to Jill.