Wednesday, February 7, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttarakhand UCC: UK-based The Times is upset that India is not following Sharia Law
News Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand UCC: UK-based The Times is upset that India is not following Sharia Law

The article published by The Times not only vilified the Modi government and stoked fears among the Muslim population with unfounded claims on UCC, it also sought to support regressive practices of polygamy and nikah-halala that enjoy sanction in the Islamic Sharia law.

Jinit Jain
The Times Sharia UCC
The Times published a report saying UCC will overturn sharia law in India
3

On Tuesday, February 6, the Uttarakhand government tabled the much-awaited Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state assembly.

The bill included various provisions, including a complete ban on polygamy and child marriage, a standardised marriageable age for girls across all faiths, and a uniform process for divorce. These proposals, geared towards promoting gender equality and social harmony, will be discussed during the ongoing special four-day assembly session, which commenced on Monday and will run until Thursday.

The draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) covered a wide range of aspects of civil life. It includes suggestions regarding inheritance rights, compulsory marriage registration, and raising the legal age of marriage for girls to enable them to pursue education before marriage. Moreover, couples who do not register their marriages will not qualify for government benefits, signalling an emphasis on legal documentation.

The proposed UCC aims to establish uniform civil laws applicable to all communities within the state and end the complex labyrinth of individual laws that govern different communities, which presents challenges to the uniform enforcement of legislation that is the cornerstone of a secular society.

As the Uttarakhand government tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the state assembly on Tuesday (February 6) for discussion, The Times, a British national daily, found an opportunity to perpetuate its longstanding anti-India campaign, vilifying the Modi government and stoking fears among its Muslim population with unfounded claims and patently misleading conjectures.

The headline is a dead giveaway that The Times was up to its mischievous ways to undermine the Indian government and pressurise it to drop the Uniform Civil Code. The Times published an article titled ‘India prepares to pass a law overturning Sharia in ‘Muslim crackdown”, giving a false impression that Muslims remain under a constant threat of persecution in India.

Not only is the headline evidently erroneous since the bill was not tabled in the parliament and by the central government. Instead, it was proposed by a state government for discussion in a state assembly. In their zeal to defame India, The Times and its author went with a headline and a featured image of PM Modi to imply that democratic polity has given way to authoritarianism and the Modi government is moving to pass a law aimed at ‘clamping down’ at its Muslim population.

The preposterous headline naturally created quite a flutter on social media, with several social media users criticising the British daily for characterising the Uniform Civil Code, a set of rules that forms the bedrock of secularism, as a tool of ‘Muslim crackdown’. Facing fierce online backlash that could and should invite legal repercussions for The Times in India, the British newspaper quietly amended the headline and redacted ‘Muslim crackdown’ from its headline.

The Times changed the headline and removed ‘Muslim crackdown’ from it

But it maintained the anti-India and irrational sentiment of the article in its body. Paradoxically, The Times and other Western media houses that routinely hold forth on the need to save ‘secularism’ in India, perhaps out of their historical habit of suppressing Indian consciousness and preventing India from shaping its destiny based on its moral compass, was concerned with the neutering of Sharia law with the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code.

Here’s how The Times rhapsodised the Sharia Law:

The relevant section from The Times article on UCC

If the above paragraph is anything to go by, The Times was not only supporting Sharia Law, but it was also going into raptures about the abhorrent practice of polygamy that allows Muslim men to take more than one wife, thereby contributing to their mental and physical health outcomes, including severe depression, anxiety, psychosis, and in some cases, domestic violence too.

The Times also came out in support of another regressive practice called ‘halala’, which according to Islamic customs, is a practice where the divorced wife has to temporarily marry another person, consummate the marriage and get talaq again. It is intimately linked with triple talaq, which has already been invalidated by Indian laws.

The relevant section from The Times article on UCC

The practice reduces women to being a mere commodity that can be discarded by pronouncing ‘talaq talaq talaq’ and then acquired again by undergoing ‘halala’, which involves marrying her to another man, establishing sexual relations with him and then divorcing him if she wants to remarry her first husband.

The evil practice, of course, has a serious bearing on Muslim women and deeply affects their physical and psychological well-being. But it is of little concern for The Times which seeks to ignore these inequities meted out on Muslim women as long as it helps them in mounting their attacks against the Modi government.

The other casualty of The Times’ perversity is secularism in India. The Western media never fails to pontificate India on “secularism” and the need to protect it, even though India has never been a secular country and “secularism” in India’s context has always been pluralism and composite culture, where people espousing different religions not only found refuge but also thrived and their religious practice protected.

However, despite being a staunch advocate of secularism, The Times and the Western media have no compunction in railing against a law that seeks to abolish oppressive individual laws and introduce a set of rules that apply uniformly to all sections of society and treat them as equals regardless of their caste, creed, and race.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jinit Jain
Jinit Jain
Writer. Learner. Cricket Enthusiast.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘I pray that you manage to get at least 40 seats in elections’: PM Modi taunts Congress on Mamata’s statement

ANI -

‘Congress is anti-Dalit from the beginning, Nehru openly said he hates reservations for SC-STs’: PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -

‘Not every stone on the roadside can be a religious idol’: Madras HC rules as petitioner claims a ‘stone’ at the entrance of his...

OpIndia Staff -

‘State Police shall not investigate’: Calcutta High Court stays formation of SIT including West Bengal police to probe attack on ED officials

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Around 1,000 years old Lord Vishnu idol along with Shivling recovered from Krishna river, believed to be buried to protect from Islamic invaders

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim cleric instigates violence in Mumbra over arrest of Maulana Azhari, crowd chants ‘Labbaik’ as he asks Muslims to be ready to ‘get throat...

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai extortion case: Valuables worth Rs 13.63 crore, three weapons, live cartridges seized from arrested accused Hiren Bhagat

OpIndia Staff -

‘Biden govt tried to stop us, illegally surveilled, leaked chats’: Tucker Carlson in Moscow for Putin interview, exposes US hypocrisy on media freedom

Sanghamitra -

ED raids locations linked to Congress leader & former minister Harak Singh Rawat in forest scam involving illegal tree cutting and construction in Corbett...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Talking about Bengal corruption crossed Maryada’: Yogendra Yadav gives up on INDI Alliance defeating Modi, blames Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for Congress-TMC fallout

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com