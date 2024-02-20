Indian ace batter Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have announced the birth of their second child. As per the announcement made by Virat Kohli, the baby boy has been named Akaay.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli shared the announcement. As per the post, the cricketer-actress couple welcomed their second child on 15th February. Further in the post, he requested everyone to respect their privacy at this time.

His Instagram post read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/अकाय & Vamika’s little brother into this world!”

It added, “We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

The couple has been receiving a flurry of posts from well-wishers, colleagues and fans. Reacting to the post, Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag commented, “Many congratulations Virat.”