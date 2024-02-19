Monday, February 19, 2024
CPM-associated port workers federation declares support for Palestine, says it will not load or unload cargo from ships carrying weapons to Israel

A report in Mint also quoted Rao as saying that they have not encountered any such ship so far. The statement was given to 'express solidarity with Palestine', he insisted.

Representational image of Chennai port, via Chennai online
2

The Water Transport Workers Federation of India, a trade union of workers across 11 Indian ports, has stated that they will not load or unload cargo from ships that are carrying weapons from Israel or any other country to be sent to the conflict zone in the Israel-Hamas war. The Federation represents about 3500 workers across 11 Indian ports.

In a statement released on February 14, the Federation has stated that they always stand against wars that kill innocent women and children. Describing the current Israeli operation in Gaza as a devastating war that is killing countless children, the Federation has stated that the Union members have collectively decided to refuse to handle all kinds of weapons-related cargo because loading and unloading ships helps further the war.

The federation has called all port and dock workers associated with their organisation to stop working on any ship that carries weapons or military equipment to Israel or Palestine.

The federation has also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The statement by the Water Transport Workers Federation of India

It is notable here that similar action was seen in other countries like Spain and Belgium where some port workers have asked their members to refuse to handle military cargo to Israel.

As per reports, General Secretary T Narendra Rao of the federation has stated that the federation in India is affiliated to the World Federation of Trade Unions, and at a meeting held in Athens after the Gaza war started, representatives from the Palestinian trade unions explained what is going on there. As a result, the federation has decided to not handle any cargo that is carrying weapons to help Israel ‘kill more people’.

A report in Mint also quoted Rao as saying that they have not encountered any such ship so far. The statement was given to ‘express solidarity with Palestine’, he insisted. The statement has come amid reports that a Hyderabad-based joint venture linked to the Adai Group has manufactured and sent 20 military drones to Israel.

It is notable here that The Water Transport Workers Federation of India is affiliated with the Centre for Indian Trade Unions, the labor wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Israel has declared an all-out war against Hamas after Hamas terrorists attacked Israeli civilians on October 7, killing over 1300 civilians including hundreds of women and children.

