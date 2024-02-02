Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that he would reveal the identity of the body double part involving Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Assam visit.

“We have identified the body double which was used by Rahul Gandhi during the padayatra. So once the Prime Minister goes back from Assam, I will address the press conference on that to disclose the identity,” Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing a press conference held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

He said that the state government has confirmation that Gandhi was using a ‘lookalike’ to cheer at crowds from his vehicle through most of the yatra in Assam.

“We have now confirmed that in most of the route, Rahul was not interacting with the crowd, his body double was sharing the crowd. After the controversy body double had quietly left Guwahati without accompanying him to the next leg from Guwahati to Bengal part,” he said.

He further said that two cases have been registered – one in Guwahati and another in Jorhat.

“Two cases have been registered. For the Guwahati case, we have created a SIT and the SIT is working. After India Today NE uploaded the photographs, that person quietly left Assam from Guwahati airport directly to Delhi without accompanying him to the last leg which reconfirms my allegation,” he added.

Assam CM said that the Guwahati case is under the SIT and the Jorhat case is being investigated in the normal way.

“The body double part, I am going to reveal after the Prime Minister left the state. I don’t want to enter into that now,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 3-4 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives worth more than Rs 11,599 crore during a public programme in Guwahati, said the Assam government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Guwahati on February 3 evening.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 11,599 crore in Guwahati.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)