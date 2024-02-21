Days after Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique left the Congress, the Congress party removed his son Zeeshan Siddique from his position as the President of the Mumbai Youth Congress.

Akhilesh Yadav has been appointed as the new Mumbai Youth Congress President, as per a press release by the Congress.

On February 8, Baba Siddique, a prominent minority face of the Congress in Mumbai, announced his decision to sever his 48-year-old tie with the party.

After joining hands with Ajit Pawar, he said, “Congress does politics of perception, they want our votes but don’t want to give anything.”He launched a sharp attack on Congress and alleged that he was treated in Congress like “curry leaves” are used to enhance the taste of food.

Baba Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddique, is currently a Congress MLA from Bandra (East) in Mumbai.

In a press release, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) announced the promotion of several office bearers in their respective Pradesh Youth Congress committees.

In Tripura, Neel Kamal Saha has been promoted to the position of PYC President, and Rahul Samadder has been promoted to the position of PYC Working President.

Pradeep Surya has been promoted to the position of PYC Working President in Himachal Pradesh.

In Karnataka, Manjunath HS has been promoted to the position of PYC Working President. Sufiyan Mohsin Haider has been promoted to the position of PYC Working President in Mumbai.

Alsu Ilayaraja has been promoted to the position of PYC Interim President in Andaman Nicobar. Mahesh VS Nadar has been promoted to the position of PYC Working President in Goa.

Lastly, Shubham Sharma has been promoted to the position of PYC Working President in Delhi.

The press release also states that the IYC is confident that the promoted office bearers will devote their full time and energy to further strengthen the organization under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

